AEG Presents And Goldenvoice Spotlight Careers In Live Entertainment At Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival

MENAFN - 3BL) More than 100 local high school students gained a behind-the-scenes look at careers in live entertainment when AEG Presents and Goldenvoice hosted a career exposure day at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, CA on April 15, 2026.

Held in partnership with the Mobius Conference, a two-day program exploring art, culture, and politics, the program was designed to help students interested in production and creative industries translate their passions with real-world career pathways. The immersive experience began at the“Party In My Living Room” activation, where students participated in a production-focused walkthrough and worked alongside producers in the studio to create original beats.

The day included a series of panel discussions featuring industry leaders who shared candid insights into their professional journeys and the technical expertise to produce world-class events.

Panelists included Anne Buovolo, Production Manager for Goldenvoice, Patrick Fontenette, Production Manager for AEG Presents, Taran Cornejo, Director of Marketing for AEG Presents, and AEG Presents Account Executive Sophie Webb. The discussion was moderated by AEG Presents' Twana Simmons.

In addition to the panel, students took part in a student-led discussion focused on mental health, followed by a keynote from Keanna KJ Rose Henson, Author, Grammy Award Winning Artist Development & Performance Expert. Students also participated in a dance activation led by celebrity choreographer Dayne Sempert. Together, these hands-on experiences were designed to demystify the live entertainment industry and equip students with practical tools to navigate the workforce after graduation.