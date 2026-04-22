OCA President Holds Talks With Chinese Officials On Strengthening Asian Sports Cooperation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Sanya, China: President of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, also the President of Qatar Olympic Committee, has met with State Councilor of the People's Republic of China HE Shen Yiqin.

Director of the General Administration of Sport and President of the Chinese Olympic Committee HE Gao Zhidan accompanied the State Councilor to the meeting, held as part of efforts to strengthen mutual cooperation.

Ways to develop strategic partnerships to support the progress of the Asian Olympic movement and enhance its presence on the international stage were discussed during the meeting, in addition to exploring prospects for cooperation in hosting and organizing major sporting events across the continent.

The meeting also addressed China's increasing interest in the sporting sector, demonstrating a clear desire to host all kinds of sporting events on all levels, as to strengthen the country's role as an active partner in advancing the Asian Olympic movement.

HE Sheikh Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani expressed his deep appreciation for China's efforts in hosting the sixth Asian Beach Games in Sanya, praising the excellent organization and high level of readiness, which reflect China's growing status on the global sports map.

This meeting comes as part of the OCA's ongoing efforts to strengthen its relations with member states and support initiatives that contribute to the development of Asian sports, reinforcing its role as a bridge for communication between nations.