ECI Relaxes Curbs On Bike Riding Ahead Of First Phase Polling In Bengal

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) A day ahead of the first phase of Assembly elections in West Bengal, the Election Commission on Wednesday relaxed certain restrictions on bike riding, allowing office-goers carrying valid identity cards to use motorcycles during the restricted period.

In a fresh notification, the Commission said that office-going riders with proper identity cards would be exempted from the restrictions imposed on motorcycle movement. Earlier, the Election Commission had already granted relaxation to app-based motorcycle riders and food delivery personnel from these curbs.

A day earlier, in a separate notification, the Election Commission had imposed strict restrictions on motorbike riding in the run-up to polling.

According to the Commission, such measures were introduced to prevent the dominance of bike rallies during the election period and to ensure the safety and security of voters.

As per the detailed notification, bike rallies or motorcycle processions have been banned in sensitive areas two days ahead of polling. Additionally, general movement of motorcycles has been restricted between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. during this period.

However, exemptions have been provided for emergency medical services and essential family-related needs.

The Commission has also imposed restrictions on pillion riding. As per the notification, no pillion rider will be allowed on motorcycles between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. for two days prior to polling.

At the same time, exemptions have been provided for transporting school students, attending to medical emergencies, and certain family-related requirements.

The Commission has made it clear that any individual seeking exemption beyond the specified categories will have to obtain prior written permission from the concerned police station.

It has also directed the district administration and police authorities to ensure strict enforcement of these guidelines on the ground.

The first phase of the two-phase Assembly elections in West Bengal will be held on Thursday, with polling scheduled in as many as 152 Assembly constituencies across multiple districts amid tight security arrangements.