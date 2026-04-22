Use Water Sparingly Considering El Nino Effect: Maha CM

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday directed officials to enforce stringent water planning and conservation measures to ensure adequate drinking water supply till the end of August 2026, warning of potential rainfall disruptions due to the El Nino phenomenon.​

The directive comes even as the state currently holds 653.63 thousand million cubic feet of water across its dams, an increase of 101.77 thousand million cubic feet from 551.86 thousand million cubic feet at the same time last year.​

At a state Cabinet review, Additional Chief Secretary (Water Resources) Deepak Kapoor presented data on reservoir levels and flagged risks associated with El Nino.​

Past trends show significant declines in storage during such years, with levels dropping by 12 per cent in 2014 and around 14 per cent in 2015, triggering widespread shortages.​

On October 15, 2014, storage stood at 872 thousand million cubic feet, falling sharply to 625 thousand million cubic feet in 2015.​

In contrast, reserves were significantly higher at 1330.97 thousand million cubic feet on the same date in 2025.​

As of April 21, 2026, storage is at 653.63 thousand million cubic feet-still higher than last year, but vulnerable if rainfall weakens.​

The Chief Minister urged citizens to begin conserving water immediately to cushion the impact of a possible deficient monsoon.​

He also called for accelerated water conservation projects, improved management systems, and the revival of traditional water sources.​

This marks the second high-level review meeting this week, chaired by the Chief Minister.​

Earlier on Monday, he had instructed departments to step up disaster preparedness and inter-agency coordination in anticipation of El Nino-related challenges.​

Officials from the India Meteorological Department were also present at the meeting.​

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra government has launched the "Water Management Action Fortnight" initiative to make water management more dynamic, people-oriented, and effective through public participation.​

The 'Goda to Narmada' Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Jal-Yatra 2026 has been organised.​

Water Resources Minister (Godavari and Krishna Valley Development Corporation) Radhakrishna Vikhe-Patil announced during a press conference that this pilgrimage aims to carry a broad message of water conservation far and wide.​

Minister Vikhe-Patil stated that the Jal-Yatra is being organised based on the three pillars of 'Thought, Heritage, and Development'.​

The primary objective is to strengthen the concept of sustainable water management while raising awareness through public participation.​

The Minister noted that, on the occasion of the tercentenary (300th) birth anniversary of Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar, this initiative seeks to set new benchmarks in water management, drawing inspiration from her visionary, people-centric governance.​

He added that the pilgrimage would reinforce the commitment to carry forward her legacy of temple reconstruction, the construction of river ghats and step-wells (baravs), and the implementation of minor irrigation and water conservation projects.​