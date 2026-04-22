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Chinese Language Day Celebrated in Tashkent with Cultural Showcase
(MENAFN) According to reports, around 300 participants gathered in Tashkent on Tuesday to mark International Chinese Language Day through a cultural event featuring poetry readings, calligraphy, and artistic performances centered on Chinese characters.
The celebration was jointly organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China’s Ministry of Education, Nanjing University of the Arts, and the Confucius Institute at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. Representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan, along with officials and cultural figures from both Uzbekistan and China, also attended the event.
Organizers highlighted the role of language in fostering cultural understanding and exchange between the two countries.
Xue Lian, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan, emphasized the growing influence of Chinese as a medium of cross-cultural connection, stating that it is becoming an "invisible bridge" linking people from different backgrounds. She encouraged Uzbek youth to engage more deeply with the language, noting its potential to strengthen ties and support future cooperation through cultural exchange.
The celebration was jointly organized by the Center for Language Education and Cooperation under China’s Ministry of Education, Nanjing University of the Arts, and the Confucius Institute at Tashkent State University of Oriental Studies. Representatives from the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan, along with officials and cultural figures from both Uzbekistan and China, also attended the event.
Organizers highlighted the role of language in fostering cultural understanding and exchange between the two countries.
Xue Lian, cultural counselor at the Chinese Embassy in Uzbekistan, emphasized the growing influence of Chinese as a medium of cross-cultural connection, stating that it is becoming an "invisible bridge" linking people from different backgrounds. She encouraged Uzbek youth to engage more deeply with the language, noting its potential to strengthen ties and support future cooperation through cultural exchange.
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