Qatar Participates In Arab Meeting To Adopt Regional Action Plan For Implementation Of International Humanitarian Law 2026-2027

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: Represented by the Ministry of Justice, the State of Qatar participated in the meeting of the Arab National Committees on International Humanitarian Law, which was dedicated to reviewing and adopting the final regional action plan for the application of International Humanitarian Law at the Arab level, in accordance with the priorities set for the period 2026-2027.

The meeting welcomed the decision of the Arab League's Council at the ministerial level to approve the State of Qatar's proposal to establish a permanent Arab Committee on International Humanitarian Law and to adopt its internal regulations, and expressed its gratitude to Qatar for its efforts in this regard. It also adopted the 2026-2027 Regional Action Plan for International Humanitarian Law in the Arab World, which emphasizes the obligation to respect international humanitarian law and to work towards ensuring its respect by all parties and in all countries.

The plan included the mechanism for the work of the Arab National Committees on International Humanitarian Law, including continuing efforts to establish national committees specializing in international humanitarian law in the rest of the Arab countries, in addition to organizing the work of the national committees in the field of relevant international agreements and legislative harmonization, the field of disseminating international humanitarian law and training on its provisions, as well as the areas of Arab and international cooperation in the field of international humanitarian law.