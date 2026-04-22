403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Bully Pulpit Hires Growth And Innovation Lead In Europe
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - Bully Pulpit International has appointed Giuseppe Polimeno as head of growth and innovation for Europe, a newly created role focused on expanding the firm's data and analytics capabilities.
Polimeno joins BPI after six years at Ketchum, where he was most recently EVP global data innovation, and head of research and insights before that.
He will report to Jo-ann Robertson, BPI's new president of Europe and transatlantic growth – who also joined from Ketchum – and will be responsible for developing new products and services, strengthening the agency's analytics offer, and supporting integrated campaign planning across the region.
“BPI was born in politics and built on the belief that sophisticated, insight-led campaigning drives real change,” said Robertson.“Giuseppe's track record in turning complex data into simple, actionable strategy is exactly what our clients are asking for as the lines between corporate reputation, policy and culture continue to blur. His remit is clear: harness the full power of data, technology and experimentation to supercharge our next phase of growth.”
Polimeno added:“New technologies and geopolitical shifts are reshaping not just the communications landscape, but the very definition of what consultancies are. BPI's roots in high-stakes political and policy campaigns, combined with its creative, digital and public affairs capabilities, provide a strong platform to help define that next model.
I'm excited to build the tools, partnerships and offerings that don't just respond to change, but help clients harness data and AI to shape outcomes.”
The hire comes as BPI continues to build out its European and transatlantic operations, combining political campaign expertise with corporate and public affairs advisory work.
As part of that strategy, the firm is investing in its proprietary ChangeOS platform, which is designed to track audience exposure across channels, identify key stakeholders and measure campaign impact.
Polimeno joins BPI after six years at Ketchum, where he was most recently EVP global data innovation, and head of research and insights before that.
He will report to Jo-ann Robertson, BPI's new president of Europe and transatlantic growth – who also joined from Ketchum – and will be responsible for developing new products and services, strengthening the agency's analytics offer, and supporting integrated campaign planning across the region.
“BPI was born in politics and built on the belief that sophisticated, insight-led campaigning drives real change,” said Robertson.“Giuseppe's track record in turning complex data into simple, actionable strategy is exactly what our clients are asking for as the lines between corporate reputation, policy and culture continue to blur. His remit is clear: harness the full power of data, technology and experimentation to supercharge our next phase of growth.”
Polimeno added:“New technologies and geopolitical shifts are reshaping not just the communications landscape, but the very definition of what consultancies are. BPI's roots in high-stakes political and policy campaigns, combined with its creative, digital and public affairs capabilities, provide a strong platform to help define that next model.
I'm excited to build the tools, partnerships and offerings that don't just respond to change, but help clients harness data and AI to shape outcomes.”
The hire comes as BPI continues to build out its European and transatlantic operations, combining political campaign expertise with corporate and public affairs advisory work.
As part of that strategy, the firm is investing in its proprietary ChangeOS platform, which is designed to track audience exposure across channels, identify key stakeholders and measure campaign impact.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment