Yogi Adityanath Slams 'Aunt-Nephew' Duo, Says Bengal Will Vote For Change

MENAFN - IANS) Kolkata, April 22 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on a whirlwind tour of West Bengal, on Wednesday hit out at the Mamata Banerjee government for "pushing the state on a downward trajectory" and predicted an emphatic victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) when the election results are announced on May 4.

Addressing a mega rally in Jorasanko, the Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister went all guns blazing at the "aunt-nephew" duo (referring to Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee), holding them responsible for West Bengal's "slide from prosperity to miserable condition".

He said that they (Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee) want to erase West Bengal's identity and rich heritage and also took note of Kolkata Mayor's Firhad Hakim's "Urdu will prevail in city" remark, cautioning that no one should dare to tamper with the state's sanctity.

The public rally, witnessing a huge turnout of BJP supporters saw many holding posters and banners which said, "Yogi ji, bring the bulldozer. We are with you."

Roaring before the large gathering, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister said, "The first phase of elections is scheduled for April 23, and the public's desire for change is clearly visible. BJP is set to win 80 per cent of the seats in the first phase. When the results are declared on May 4, the saffron flag will be hoisted across Bengal."

Taking pride in West Bengal's rich cultural past and once-existent economic might, Chief Minister Adityanath promised to restore the legacy of West Bengal and turn the 'darkness' into "Sonar Bangla" while emphasising the need to protect the state's identity and stopping fanatical elements.

"Bengal has made an unparalleled contribution to nation-building through the sacrifice, dedication, and efforts of great personalities born on its soil," he said while hailing its rich cultural and intellectual legacy.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said that West Bengal, once a land of knowledge, is now struggling in the darkness of unemployment.

"Over the past decade, more than 7,000 large industries and thousands of MSME units have shut down, leaving over 30 lakh youth unemployed, yet the state government remains indifferent and turns a blind eye to changing realities," he added.

He also sought to draw a contrast with the Uttar Pradesh model of growth, on how the later ended "the culture" of chaos, riots, curfews and goonda tax in the state.

He said that before 2017, Uttar Pradesh faced chaos, riots, and curfews, and "goonda tax" was collected.

"Taking the name of Lord Ram would invite violence, but today such disturbances are no longer possible in Uttar Pradesh," Chief Minister Adityanath added.