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Sugarbee® Apple Named Official Healthy Snack Of The Seattle Mariners
(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- SugarBee® apples are stepping up to the plate in a big way, teaming up with the Seattle Mariners as the club's Official Healthy Snack in a new partnership designed to bring bold flavor and better-for-you snacking to fans at T-Mobile Park and beyond.
From the first pitch to the final inning, SugarBee brings something sweet to the ballpark experience. Fans can look forward to enjoying the crisp, juicy flavor of SugarBee® apples, known for their unique notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, while making memories with family and friends at Mariners games all season long.
This partnership is about celebrating what brings people together: baseball, community, and great snacks. Whether you're cheering from the stands, exploring the ballpark with your kids, or soaking in a sunny Seattle afternoon, SugarBee® apples are the perfect companion for every inning.
The excitement kicked off during Mariners Fan Fest on January 31st & February 1st, and continues throughout the season with special appearances, sampling, and interactive experiences designed to surprise and delight fans. Keep an eye out for The Hive, SugarBee's buzzing home inside T-Mobile Park during select games, where fans can stop by for a taste, snap a photo, and join in the fun.
"This is such an exciting moment for SugarBee apples,” said Kaci Komstadius, SugarBee® Brand Manager. "Baseball is all about family, fun, and tradition, and we're thrilled to be part of that experience with the Seattle Mariners."
With SugarBee® apples now part of the Mariners lineup, game day just got a whole lot sweeter.
About SugarBee® Apples
Thanks to a honeybee that naturally cross-pollinated between a honeycrisp and an unknown apple, the SugarBee® was brought to life and is now grown in Washington State. Known for its natural notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, its sweet flavor and satisfying crunch, the SugarBee® apple is the perfect ingredient to elevate both traditional and contemporary recipes. For more information, visit sugarbeeapple or email....
From the first pitch to the final inning, SugarBee brings something sweet to the ballpark experience. Fans can look forward to enjoying the crisp, juicy flavor of SugarBee® apples, known for their unique notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, while making memories with family and friends at Mariners games all season long.
This partnership is about celebrating what brings people together: baseball, community, and great snacks. Whether you're cheering from the stands, exploring the ballpark with your kids, or soaking in a sunny Seattle afternoon, SugarBee® apples are the perfect companion for every inning.
The excitement kicked off during Mariners Fan Fest on January 31st & February 1st, and continues throughout the season with special appearances, sampling, and interactive experiences designed to surprise and delight fans. Keep an eye out for The Hive, SugarBee's buzzing home inside T-Mobile Park during select games, where fans can stop by for a taste, snap a photo, and join in the fun.
"This is such an exciting moment for SugarBee apples,” said Kaci Komstadius, SugarBee® Brand Manager. "Baseball is all about family, fun, and tradition, and we're thrilled to be part of that experience with the Seattle Mariners."
With SugarBee® apples now part of the Mariners lineup, game day just got a whole lot sweeter.
About SugarBee® Apples
Thanks to a honeybee that naturally cross-pollinated between a honeycrisp and an unknown apple, the SugarBee® was brought to life and is now grown in Washington State. Known for its natural notes of honey, caramel, and molasses, its sweet flavor and satisfying crunch, the SugarBee® apple is the perfect ingredient to elevate both traditional and contemporary recipes. For more information, visit sugarbeeapple or email....
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