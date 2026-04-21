The Great Build-Out: Namibia's Energy Supply Chain Enters Its Make-Or-Break Phase

MENAFN - African Press Organization) WINDHOEK, Namibia, April 21, 2026/APO Group/ --

Major offshore oil discoveries in the Orange Basin, combined with expanding green hydrogen developments, are reshaping how Namibia is structuring its energy supply chain. New local content frameworks, port expansions in Walvis Bay and Lüderitz, and rising investment from global operators and service firms are accelerating domestic participation and capacity.

At the Namibia International Energy Conference (NIEC) in Windhoek, the African Energy Chamber's (AEC) Advisory Board Member Nosizwe Nokwe-Macamo underscored the urgency of regionalizing demand and strengthening local capacity across southern Africa's energy value chain. The Chamber's broader message supports Namibia's emergence as a supply hub, anchored in offshore oil momentum and long-term opportunities in refining and industrial integration. The question now facing Namibia is how far the country can realistically advance in building an independent, competitive energy supply chain while continuing to rely on international partners to provide capital, technology and operational expertise.

“Namibia is sitting on the cusp of something great,” Nokwe-Macamo said.“We have a huge market here in southern Africa. [Namibia] has been so successful when it comes to offshore projects, and they could become the supply hub for the region. There is a medium- long-term opportunity to have downstream infrastructure here in Namibia that could supply the region with products. With this in mind, regionalizing demand becomes very important.”

During the NIEC panel discussion – which was moderated by AEC Senior Vice President Verner Ayukegba – legal and business advisory firm CLG echoed these sentiments, highlighting that Namibia's competitiveness in building a local energy supply chain depends on aligning regulation with market realities. CEO Oneyka Cindy Ojogbo stressed that effective local content policies must reduce import dependence while ensuring affordability for operators, balancing long-term industrial development with regulatory stability to avoid short-term legislation that could undermine investment confidence.

“There's certainly a business case for local content in Namibia's energy sector,” stated Ojogbo, adding,“If operators are able to source local goods and services instead of importing it, there's a more affordable bottom line. This provides a clear incentive for operators to support local capacity in operating countries. There's a tendency for legislation to be opportunistic and focus on short-term issues. The key here is a balance, otherwise the entire structure fails and falls apart.”

Oilfield service provider KAESO Energy Services has emerged as a key technical player in Namibia's offshore energy build-out, providing downhole tools, asset management and maintenance support across multiple Orange Basin drilling campaigns. With a 28,500m2 operational base in Lüderitz, the company supports major operators including TotalEnergies, Galp and Rhino Resources, while maintaining strong partnerships with international service firms and expanding regional training capacity.

KAESO General Manager Jorge de Morais emphasized the importance of assessing whether Namibian firms can achieve long-term operational independence within the energy supply chain. He noted that while local companies are increasingly active in offshore services, the sector is still heavily reliant on international operators and expertise, showcasing the need to build deeper domestic capability to sustain competitiveness.

From the perspective of a locally owned Namibian logistics and maritime operations company, Zephyr Marine Services is increasingly embedded in the country's offshore oil and gas value chain, supporting exploration activity in the Orange Basin. The firm provides vessel coordination, asset logistics and operational planning, while deploying digital systems and AI-enabled tools to improve efficiency, compliance and offshore coordination. This growing local capability is central to reducing reliance on imported services and strengthening Namibia's position in a competitive, integrated energy value chain.

CEO Quintin Simon highlighted during the session that the company is actively building the technical, financial and operational capacity required to compete alongside international operators in Namibia's offshore sector. He noted that while partnerships remain essential, Zephyr is focused on developing systems and alliances that enable greater competitiveness and long-term integration into the country's evolving oil and gas supply chain.

Namibia's supply chain stands to become truly competitive through balanced integration of international operators and rapidly scaling local capability, a perspective consistently championed by the AEC. Regional demand integration, local content enforcement and downstream expansion are critical, but long-term success hinges on building technical independence without undermining investment confidence or operational efficiency.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of African Energy Chamber.