Politics With Michelle Grattan: Former Minister Ed Husic On Why Labor Must 'Stare Down' Gas Companies Over Tax

Next month's federal budget is an even tighter balancing act than usual, with Treasurer Jim Chalmers facing global economic uncertainty, a fuel crisis and the need to juggle cost-of-living relief with combating inflation.

The government has been weighing up changes to negative gearing, capital gains tax, a gas export tax and cost-saving reforms to the National Disability Insurance Scheme. It is also facing calls to increase Australia's sovereign capability to produce things locally, including more action to boost fuel security.

On this podcast we're joined by former industry minister and outspoken Labor MP, Ed Husic.

On gas exports, Husic said the country is being sold short and that Australia should“stare down” arguments from the sector to avoid tax changes in the middle of the current crisis.

Husic said he welcomes the current Senate inquiry on the taxation of gas resources and says the Albanese government shouldn't be cowed by threats from multinational gas companies to invest elsewhere.

On artificial intelligence (AI), Husic said the government should be doing more to regulate and build trust in the technology now, rather than adopting a light-touch approach now and having to play catch-up later.

Husic, a Muslim and a consistent critic of Israel's attacks on Gaza, said more should be done to combat Islamophobia, as well as antisemitism – and the Bondi royal commission should broaden its focus to include that.