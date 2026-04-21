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Hungarian PM-Elect Demands Senior Officials Resignation by End of May
(MENAFN) Hungary’s Prime Minister-elect Peter Magyar has called on several senior state officials to resign by May 31, warning that they could otherwise be removed from office, according to a statement shared on social media on Tuesday.
Magyar, who said he won a strong majority in the April 12 elections, described the vote as a mandate for sweeping political change in the country.
“Until 31 May, the Orban puppets may voluntarily step down from their positions,” Magyar said on X, referring to officials aligned with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who left office after 16 years in power.
He said his call includes the president, the heads of the Curia—the country’s highest judicial authority—the National Office for the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, and the Prosecutor General.
Magyar stated that voters had backed what he called a “complete political transformation,” adding that officials who refuse to step down would face removal based on the electoral mandate.
“If these officials do not step down voluntarily by May 31, then, on the basis of the mandate received from millions of Hungarians, we will remove them from office,” he said.
However, he did not provide details on the legal or procedural mechanisms that would be used for such removals.
Earlier, Magyar indicated that he expects to be sworn in around May 9 or 10, depending on the timing of parliamentary proceedings and the president’s decision on convening the legislature.
Magyar, who said he won a strong majority in the April 12 elections, described the vote as a mandate for sweeping political change in the country.
“Until 31 May, the Orban puppets may voluntarily step down from their positions,” Magyar said on X, referring to officials aligned with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban, who left office after 16 years in power.
He said his call includes the president, the heads of the Curia—the country’s highest judicial authority—the National Office for the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, and the Prosecutor General.
Magyar stated that voters had backed what he called a “complete political transformation,” adding that officials who refuse to step down would face removal based on the electoral mandate.
“If these officials do not step down voluntarily by May 31, then, on the basis of the mandate received from millions of Hungarians, we will remove them from office,” he said.
However, he did not provide details on the legal or procedural mechanisms that would be used for such removals.
Earlier, Magyar indicated that he expects to be sworn in around May 9 or 10, depending on the timing of parliamentary proceedings and the president’s decision on convening the legislature.
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