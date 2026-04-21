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Russia Claims Significant Territorial Gains in Ukraine This Year
(MENAFN) Russia said on Tuesday that its forces have taken control of 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers of Ukrainian territory so far in 2026, according to statements from its military leadership.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov stated that Russian troops captured 34 settlements and around 700 square kilometers of territory during March and April alone.
He also claimed that Russian forces now have full control over Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.
Gerasimov said advances are continuing in the Sloviansk–Kramatorsk–Kostiantynivka fortified area, where six settlements were reportedly seized in March, followed by Dibrova in April.
He further stated that Russian units are advancing on several fronts while establishing what Moscow describes as a “security zone” in parts of Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
According to his account, 15 settlements were taken in March, along with Vovchanski Khutory and Zybine in April.
He added that some of the most intense fighting is taking place in Krasnyi Lyman, where Russian forces allegedly control about 70% of the city.
Gerasimov also claimed that Hryshyne and Pavlivka in the Donetsk region have been captured, while operations continue in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including fighting for Novopavlivka, which he said is more than 75% under Russian control.
These claims have not been independently verified.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov stated that Russian troops captured 34 settlements and around 700 square kilometers of territory during March and April alone.
He also claimed that Russian forces now have full control over Ukraine’s eastern Luhansk region.
Gerasimov said advances are continuing in the Sloviansk–Kramatorsk–Kostiantynivka fortified area, where six settlements were reportedly seized in March, followed by Dibrova in April.
He further stated that Russian units are advancing on several fronts while establishing what Moscow describes as a “security zone” in parts of Ukraine’s Sumy and Kharkiv regions.
According to his account, 15 settlements were taken in March, along with Vovchanski Khutory and Zybine in April.
He added that some of the most intense fighting is taking place in Krasnyi Lyman, where Russian forces allegedly control about 70% of the city.
Gerasimov also claimed that Hryshyne and Pavlivka in the Donetsk region have been captured, while operations continue in the Dnipropetrovsk region, including fighting for Novopavlivka, which he said is more than 75% under Russian control.
These claims have not been independently verified.
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