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Singapore Reports 29 Percent Drop in Dengue Cases
(MENAFN) Singapore logged 410 dengue infections in the first quarter of 2026, a 29.2 percent decline from the preceding quarter, according to official figures released Tuesday — though health authorities are monitoring a sharp rise in a secondary viral strain that could signal a shifting outbreak pattern.
The National Environment Agency confirmed one death during the quarter. Cumulative cases for the first 15 weeks of 2026 have reached 501.
Cluster activity showed a marked improvement as well. Only 24 active dengue clusters were identified across the quarter — roughly 56 percent fewer than the 3rd quarter of 2025 — pointing to meaningful progress in containment efforts.
On the virological front, however, the picture is more nuanced. Dengue Virus Serotype 2 (Den-2) remains the dominant circulating strain, responsible for 48 percent of recorded infections. Yet Den-3 has staged a dramatic climb, surging from 19.1 percent of cases in January to 40 percent by March — a trajectory that experts say could foreshadow a significant shift in the country's infection landscape.
The latest figures build on a broader positive trend. Singapore recorded over 4,000 dengue cases throughout 2025 — itself a steep 70 percent drop compared to 2024 levels. Authorities confirmed no active clusters of Zika or Chikungunya have been detected at this time.
The National Environment Agency confirmed one death during the quarter. Cumulative cases for the first 15 weeks of 2026 have reached 501.
Cluster activity showed a marked improvement as well. Only 24 active dengue clusters were identified across the quarter — roughly 56 percent fewer than the 3rd quarter of 2025 — pointing to meaningful progress in containment efforts.
On the virological front, however, the picture is more nuanced. Dengue Virus Serotype 2 (Den-2) remains the dominant circulating strain, responsible for 48 percent of recorded infections. Yet Den-3 has staged a dramatic climb, surging from 19.1 percent of cases in January to 40 percent by March — a trajectory that experts say could foreshadow a significant shift in the country's infection landscape.
The latest figures build on a broader positive trend. Singapore recorded over 4,000 dengue cases throughout 2025 — itself a steep 70 percent drop compared to 2024 levels. Authorities confirmed no active clusters of Zika or Chikungunya have been detected at this time.
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