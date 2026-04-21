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Russia Says It Seized Control of Two More Ukrainian Villages
(MENAFN) Russia announced Tuesday the capture of two additional settlements in Ukraine, extending its stated territorial gains across multiple fronts as the war continues into its fourth year.
Moscow's Defense Ministry said via Telegram that its troops had seized the village of Hryshyne in the eastern Donetsk region, as well as Veterinarne in the northeastern Kharkiv region, situated close to the Russia-Ukraine border.
The announcement follows a sweeping territorial claim made by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who asserted that Russian forces had captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers — roughly 434 square miles — of Ukrainian territory in March and April alone.
Gerasimov further stated that since the start of 2026, Russian forces have taken control of 80 settlements in total across the country.
Kyiv has not issued a response to Moscow's latest assertions. As with prior claims, the battlefield situation remains impossible to independently verify due to active hostilities on the ground.
Moscow's Defense Ministry said via Telegram that its troops had seized the village of Hryshyne in the eastern Donetsk region, as well as Veterinarne in the northeastern Kharkiv region, situated close to the Russia-Ukraine border.
The announcement follows a sweeping territorial claim made by Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov, who asserted that Russian forces had captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers — roughly 434 square miles — of Ukrainian territory in March and April alone.
Gerasimov further stated that since the start of 2026, Russian forces have taken control of 80 settlements in total across the country.
Kyiv has not issued a response to Moscow's latest assertions. As with prior claims, the battlefield situation remains impossible to independently verify due to active hostilities on the ground.
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