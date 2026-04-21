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Ireland Calls on EU to Suspend Israel Deal Over Human Rights Concerns
(MENAFN) Ireland has urged the European Union to take stronger action against Israel, including the possible suspension of its cooperation agreement, citing what it described as serious and ongoing human rights violations.
Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee made the remarks ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, stating that Israel is “very clearly violating human rights” and that the EU must ensure its partners comply with international law and human rights obligations.
She said Ireland, along with Spain and Slovenia, had formally written to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas requesting a review of the EU-Israel agreement, with the possibility of suspending it entirely or at least pausing its trade components.
McEntee argued that EU credibility depends on enforcing its core values consistently, especially in relations with countries that have formal agreements with the bloc.
She also criticized recent legislative developments in Israel, including a proposed death penalty measure she said would disproportionately affect Palestinians, describing it as unacceptable.
The minister pointed to what she called a worsening humanitarian and security situation in the occupied West Bank, referencing the approval of new settlement construction and rising violence in the area.
She added that there is increasing dissatisfaction among EU member states regarding Israel’s actions, suggesting a growing willingness within the bloc to consider coordinated measures in response to the situation.
Irish Foreign Minister Helen McEntee made the remarks ahead of an EU foreign ministers’ meeting in Luxembourg, stating that Israel is “very clearly violating human rights” and that the EU must ensure its partners comply with international law and human rights obligations.
She said Ireland, along with Spain and Slovenia, had formally written to EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas requesting a review of the EU-Israel agreement, with the possibility of suspending it entirely or at least pausing its trade components.
McEntee argued that EU credibility depends on enforcing its core values consistently, especially in relations with countries that have formal agreements with the bloc.
She also criticized recent legislative developments in Israel, including a proposed death penalty measure she said would disproportionately affect Palestinians, describing it as unacceptable.
The minister pointed to what she called a worsening humanitarian and security situation in the occupied West Bank, referencing the approval of new settlement construction and rising violence in the area.
She added that there is increasing dissatisfaction among EU member states regarding Israel’s actions, suggesting a growing willingness within the bloc to consider coordinated measures in response to the situation.
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