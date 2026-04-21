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Belgium’s FM Condemns Israel’s Actions, Calls for Stronger EU Measures
(MENAFN) Belgium’s Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot has sharply criticized Israel’s conduct amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East, describing its actions as unacceptable and urging the European Union to consider tougher policy responses, including sanctions.
Speaking in Luxembourg, Prevot said Israel’s response to recent developments in the region is “totally problematic and condemnable,” and argued that its actions appear “disproportionate and indiscriminate,” according to his remarks at the European Convention Center.
He called for the EU to reassess its current diplomatic posture, questioning whether maintaining a neutral or “equidistant” stance between conflicting parties remains effective in addressing ongoing crises. He suggested that stronger collective measures, including sanctions, may be required.
Prevot also emphasized that support for Ukraine remains a priority, announcing an additional €100 million in funding for related assistance programs. He urged continued attention to regional developments, including in Belarus.
He highlighted other global crises as well, noting that the humanitarian situation in Sudan is among the most severe currently unfolding and should remain on the EU agenda.
Regarding the Middle East, he described the situation as deeply alarming and referenced a recent visit to Beirut, where he witnessed the humanitarian impact of ongoing conflict.
Prevot also voiced support for renewed dialogue between Israel and Lebanon, while noting recent diplomatic signals of engagement.
On the issue of Palestine, he said Belgium has called for a partial suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement, citing concerns over settlement expansion and escalating violence, and arguing that these developments raise questions about alignment with EU principles and values.
Speaking in Luxembourg, Prevot said Israel’s response to recent developments in the region is “totally problematic and condemnable,” and argued that its actions appear “disproportionate and indiscriminate,” according to his remarks at the European Convention Center.
He called for the EU to reassess its current diplomatic posture, questioning whether maintaining a neutral or “equidistant” stance between conflicting parties remains effective in addressing ongoing crises. He suggested that stronger collective measures, including sanctions, may be required.
Prevot also emphasized that support for Ukraine remains a priority, announcing an additional €100 million in funding for related assistance programs. He urged continued attention to regional developments, including in Belarus.
He highlighted other global crises as well, noting that the humanitarian situation in Sudan is among the most severe currently unfolding and should remain on the EU agenda.
Regarding the Middle East, he described the situation as deeply alarming and referenced a recent visit to Beirut, where he witnessed the humanitarian impact of ongoing conflict.
Prevot also voiced support for renewed dialogue between Israel and Lebanon, while noting recent diplomatic signals of engagement.
On the issue of Palestine, he said Belgium has called for a partial suspension of the EU-Israel association agreement, citing concerns over settlement expansion and escalating violence, and arguing that these developments raise questions about alignment with EU principles and values.
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