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US Muslim Organizations Call ICE to Release of Palestinian Community Leader
(MENAFN) A coalition of Muslim civil rights groups held a demonstration outside the United States Supreme Court calling for the release of Palestinian community leader Salah Sarsour, who was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement in late March.
Sarsour, who has lived in the United States for more than three decades, serves as head of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and sits on the board of American Muslims for Palestine, according to the group.
He was detained on March 30 after being stopped by more than ten ICE agents near his residence. He was initially held in a facility in Chicago before being transferred to Indiana, with supporters stating that he has held lawful permanent resident status for over 32 years.
On Monday, organizations including Council on American-Islamic Relations and the US Council of Muslim Organizations joined other groups in a joint press conference demanding his release. They argue that his detention is connected to his public advocacy on Palestinian issues.
According to the coalition, Sarsour is being targeted because of his political activism related to Palestine. They also allege that recent immigration enforcement actions have increasingly affected individuals involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy, though these claims have not been independently verified in the statement provided.
Sarsour, who has lived in the United States for more than three decades, serves as head of the Islamic Society of Milwaukee and sits on the board of American Muslims for Palestine, according to the group.
He was detained on March 30 after being stopped by more than ten ICE agents near his residence. He was initially held in a facility in Chicago before being transferred to Indiana, with supporters stating that he has held lawful permanent resident status for over 32 years.
On Monday, organizations including Council on American-Islamic Relations and the US Council of Muslim Organizations joined other groups in a joint press conference demanding his release. They argue that his detention is connected to his public advocacy on Palestinian issues.
According to the coalition, Sarsour is being targeted because of his political activism related to Palestine. They also allege that recent immigration enforcement actions have increasingly affected individuals involved in pro-Palestinian advocacy, though these claims have not been independently verified in the statement provided.
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