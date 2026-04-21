WAAY 31 Lawcalltm Celebrates 30 Years Of Live Legal Advice For The Tennessee Valley

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"“When we started LawCall 30 years ago, we made a commitment to this community that extends beyond the courtroom,” said Michael Timberlake, managing partner of Timberlake, League & Brooks.“The fact that we're still here, still answering calls every Sunday night, says everything about how much that commitment means to us.”"Huntsville's premier live legal call-in show, WAAY 31 LawCallTM, is proud to announce its 30th anniversary. Since 1998, the program has provided free legal information to the public every Sunday night. Hosted by Sharon Doviet, the show features attorneys from Timberlake, League & Brooks, P.C., who answer viewers' legal questions live on air. To celebrate, special anniversary segments will air from March 22 through May, featuring classic clips and photos from the show's three-decade history.

Huntsville, AL - WAAY 31 LawCall, the Tennessee Valley's premier live legal call-in show, is proud to announce its 30th anniversary. Since its debut in 1998, the program has served as a vital public resource, providing free legal information to viewers every Sunday at 10:35 p.m. on WAAY 31.

For three decades, attorneys on LawCall have anchored the program, answering live calls from the public on a wide range of legal topics. The show, hosted by award-winning broadcaster and attorney Sharon Doviet, features personal injury attorneys from Timberlake, League, and Brooks alongside guest attorneys from across the region, ensuring viewers receive informed perspectives.

Founding attorneys Michael Timberlake and Will League have appeared on the program for its entire 30-year run. Since then, fellow attorneys Heath Brooks, William Messervy, and Bobby Marsh have joined the firm. The program offers a unique opportunity for community members to have their legal questions answered live on air by calling 256-536-0077 during the show.

To commemorate this significant milestone, WAAY 31 LawCall will feature special segments from March 22 through the end of May. Viewers can expect anecdotes, throwback clips, and classic photos from the show's extensive history, celebrating 30 years of community service and legal education.

WAAY 31 LawCall is produced in association with Carleton Public Relations for WAAY-TV. The call-in segments are underwritten in the public interest by the law firm of Timberlake, League & Brooks, P.C.

About Timberlake, League & Brooks, P.C.

Timberlake, League & Brooks, P.C. is a personal injury law firm based in Huntsville, Alabama, dedicated to representing injured individuals. The firm's attorneys are active leaders in local and state legal organizations and are committed to serving the Tennessee Valley community.

For more information, please visit.

No representation is made that the quality of legal service to be performed is greater than the quality of legal services performed by other lawyers.