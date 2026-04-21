Connected TV Market To Reach USD 37.89 Billion By 2031 Driven By Ad-Supported Streaming And Multi-Screen Usage

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"Connected TV Market"Mordor Intelligence has published a new report on the connected TV market, offering a comprehensive analysis of trends, growth drivers, and future projections

Introduction to the Connected TV Market Outlook

According to Mordor intelligence, the connected TV market size is expected to grow from USD 28.58 billion in 2025 to USD 30.01 billion in 2026, reaching USD 37.89 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 4.77% during the forecast period. This connected TV market growth reflects a strong shift in how audiences consume media, moving away from traditional broadcasting toward streaming-based platforms.

The industry is no longer limited to hardware sales. It now includes advertising, subscription services, and content ecosystems that generate recurring revenue. As a result, the market share is increasingly influenced by digital advertising and platform engagement rather than just device shipments. With changing consumer habits and growing internet penetration, the connected TV market forecast remains stable across both developed and emerging regions.

Key Connected TV Market Drivers

Rise of Free Ad-Supported Streaming

One of the major connected TV market trends is the growing popularity of free ad-supported streaming services. These platforms allow users to access content without subscription fees, supported by targeted advertisements. This model is attracting a wider audience base and increasing advertising spend within the industry.

Hardware Subsidization and Revenue Shift

Device manufacturers are lowering entry-level pricing to encourage wider adoption. This strategy helps companies recover revenue through advertising and subscriptions after the initial sale. As a result, the connected TV market growth is being supported by increased device penetration and repeat purchases.

Multi-Screen Consumption Behavior

Households are increasingly adopting multiple connected TV devices. This shift is contributing to the expansion of the connected TV market size, as consumers prefer personalized viewing experiences across different screens within the same household.

Growth in Digital Advertising Ecosystems

Advertisers are moving budgets toward connected TV platforms due to better targeting and measurable outcomes. Unified measurement systems are making it easier to track performance, which is strengthening the connected TV market share in the broader digital advertising landscape.

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Connected TV Market Segmentation

By Device

Smart TV

4K and UHD Smart TV

8K Smart TV

HD/FHD Smart TV

Streaming Media Player

Gaming Console (Streaming Enabled)

By Operating System

Android TV / Google TV

Tizen

webOS

Roku OS

Fire OS

By Screen Size

Up to 32 inch

33-45 inch

46-55 inch

56-65 inch

Above 66 inch

By Resolution

4K UHD

8K

FHD and HD

By Panel Technology

LED / Mini-LED

OLED

QLED

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline (Speciality, Mass-Retail)

By End-Use

Residential

Commercial (Hospitality, Education, Corporate Lobby, Digital Signage)

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East

Africa

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Key Players in the Connected TV Market

Samsung Corporation

LG Electronics

Hisense

TCL

Sony Corporation

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Conclusion

The market is entering a phase where growth is driven by more than just device adoption. The combination of advertising revenue, subscription services, and interactive features is redefining how value is created in the connected TV industry. As consumers continue to shift toward digital-first viewing habits, the market size is expected to expand steadily.

Regional dynamics will continue to play an important role in shaping the market forecast, with Asia Pacific leading in volume and North America maintaining strength in monetization. At the same time, infrastructure improvements in emerging regions will support broader adoption and contribute to overall connected TV market growth.

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About Mordor Intelligence:

Mordor Intelligence is a trusted partner for businesses seeking comprehensive and actionable market intelligence. Our global reach, expert team, and tailored solutions empower organizations and individuals to make informed decisions, navigate complex markets, and achieve their strategic goals.

With a team of over 550 domain experts and on-ground specialists spanning 150+ countries, Mordor Intelligence possesses a unique understanding of the global business landscape. This expertise translates into comprehensive syndicated and custom research reports covering a wide spectrum of industries, including aerospace & defense, agriculture, animal nutrition and wellness, automation, automotive, chemicals & materials, consumer goods & services, electronics, energy & power, financial services, food & beverages, healthcare, hospitality & tourism, information & communications technology, investment opportunities, and logistics.

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