MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Pool Safe Inc. Announces Concurrent Non-Brokered Private Placements of Common Shares and Senior Secured Convertible Debentures for Aggregate Gross Proceeds of up to $3.2 Million

April 21, 2026 7:00 AM EDT | Source: Pool Safe Inc.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 21, 2026) - Pool Safe Inc. (TSXV: POOL) (" Pool Safe " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete concurrent non-brokered private placements for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,200,000, consisting of: (i) a private placement of common shares of the Company (the "Shares") for gross proceeds of up to $1,100,000 at a price of $0.30 per Share (the "Equity Offering"); and (ii) a private placement of up to $2,100,000 principal amount of senior secured convertible debentures of the Company (each, a "Convertible Debenture") at a price of $1,000 per Convertible Debenture (the "Debenture Offering"; together with the Equity Offering, the "Offerings").

Each Convertible Debenture will bear interest at a rate of 12% per annum, payable quarterly on the fifth business day of each quarter in cash and will mature on the date that is 36 months from the applicable closing date. Each Convertible Debenture will be convertible, at the option of the holder, into Shares (the "Underlying Shares") at a conversion price of $0.50 per Underlying Share until maturity. The Convertible Debentures will not be listed on any exchange.

The Convertible Debentures will be senior secured obligations of the Company and are expected to be secured by (i) a general security agreement over all present and after-acquired assets of the Company and (ii) an assignment of revenues and receivables under key revenue-generating contracts of the Company, including the LounGenie contracts, in each case to the extent permitted and subject to required third-party consents, as set out in the definitive documentation.

The net proceeds from the Offerings are expected to be used for the purchase of inventory for LounGenie deployments, repayment of the Company's Senior Secured Debenture and other legacy debt, and general working capital purposes.

The Offerings are expected to be completed by way of private placement exemptions in all provinces of Canada and in such jurisdictions outside of Canada (including the United States) as may be agreed by the Company, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in any such jurisdiction. All securities issued under the Offerings (including the Shares, Convertible Debentures and Underlying Shares) will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months and one day from the applicable closing date.

Closing of the Offerings is anticipated to occur on such date or dates as determined by the Company in its sole discretion and may be completed in one or more tranches. Completion of the Offerings is subject to, among other things, the negotiation and execution of customary definitive documentation and the receipt of all required approvals, including acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV").

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About Pool Safe Inc.

Pool Safe Inc. designs, develops and distributes a product known as LounGenie, which functions as a multipurpose personal poolside attendant. LounGenie by Pool Safe Inc. is designed to provide safety, convenience, and peace of mind for hotels, resorts, waterparks, and cruise ship guests. Conveniently located alongside pool or beach lounge chairs, the LounGenie is a unique way of providing vacationers with a comforting sense of security for their belongings, while offering the vendor opportunities to increase F&B sales, expedite customer service and drive revenue. For more information, please visit loungenie or poolsafeinc.

For further information:

Pool Safe Inc.

Steven Glaser, COO, CFO and Director

T: 416-630-2444

E: ...

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: (i) the completion and timing of the Offerings, including the anticipated closing date(s) and the ability to complete the Offerings in one or more tranches; (ii) the aggregate gross proceeds to be raised and the terms of the securities to be issued under the Offerings; (iii) the intended use of proceeds; and (iv) the receipt of required approvals, including acceptance of the TSXV.

In making the forward-looking information in this news release, the Company has made the following material assumptions: that market conditions will remain generally supportive of the Offerings; that the Company will be able to negotiate and execute definitive documentation on acceptable terms; that the Company will satisfy all conditions to closing, including receipt of subscriptions on the terms described herein; and that the Company will obtain all required corporate and regulatory approvals, including TSXV acceptance, in a timely manner.

Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially, including: the risk that the Offerings are delayed, restructured or not completed on the terms described herein or at all; the risk that TSXV acceptance or other required approvals are not obtained; the risk that definitive documentation is not executed or closing conditions are not satisfied; and general economic, market and business conditions. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES. ANY FAILURE TO COMPLY WITH THIS RESTRICTION MAY CONSTITUTE A VIOLATION OF U.S. SECURITIES LAWS.

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Source: Pool Safe Inc.