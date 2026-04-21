India Data Center Market Opportunity Analysis And Forecast Report 2026-2035: STT GDC India Leads An Operational Portfolio Exceeding 300 MW

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "India Data Center Market Size, Industry Dynamics, Opportunity Analysis and Forecast 2026-2035" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The Indian data center market is undergoing rapid and sustained growth, reflecting the country's escalating demand for advanced digital infrastructure. In 2025, the market was valued at approximately US$ 8.94 billion and is projected to expand significantly, reaching an estimated US$ 31.36 billion by 2035. This growth corresponds to a CAGR of 13.37% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035, highlighting strong investor confidence and sustained infrastructure deployment.



Data localization regulations remain a central growth driver, as enterprises are required to store and process sensitive data within national borders. These mandates have accelerated demand for domestic data center capacity across banking, telecom, healthcare, government, and digital services sectors.

Simultaneously, cloud adoption continues to rise as organizations migrate workloads to improve scalability, flexibility, and operational efficiency. The increasing integration of AI technologies further intensifies infrastructure demand, as AI workloads require low-latency, high-performance, and power-dense computing environments.

Noteworthy Market Developments

The competitive landscape of the India data center market is highly dynamic, featuring both large domestic players and global operators executing aggressive expansion strategies. STT GDC India maintains a leadership position with an operational portfolio exceeding 300 MW of critical IT load, serving hyperscalers, enterprises, and cloud service providers.

Global operators are rapidly scaling their Indian presence. As of July 2025, NTT reported nearly 292 MW of live IT load, with plans to expand capacity to 400 MW within the next 18-24 months. This expansion includes the development of new campuses in major technology hubs such as Noida, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru, reinforcing India's position as a key Asia-Pacific data center destination.

Domestic players are also investing heavily in next-generation infrastructure. CtrlS Datacenters has announced a US$ 2 billion investment program focused on developing green, AI-ready campuses. These initiatives reflect a broader market shift toward sustainability, energy efficiency, and AI-optimized facility design.

Core Growth Drivers

India's data center market is supported by an unprecedented construction and development pipeline. Approximately 1.03 gigawatts (GW) of colocation capacity is currently under construction or planned between 2024 and 2028. This surge in capacity addition reflects strong demand from cloud providers, enterprises, and digital-first businesses seeking scalable, secure, and high-performance infrastructure.

The expansion is closely tied to India's digital economy growth, rising data consumption, increasing enterprise cloud migration, and the need for resilient infrastructure to support mission-critical applications. Large-scale capital deployment by operators underscores confidence in long-term demand fundamentals.

Emerging Opportunity Trends

The most defining trend shaping the India data center market in 2025-2026 is the rapid "AI-fication" of infrastructure. Data centers are being redesigned or retrofitted to support AI workloads that generate significantly higher power densities and thermal loads than traditional computing.

Operators are increasingly adopting liquid cooling, advanced airflow management, and high-capacity power distribution systems to accommodate AI chips and GPU-intensive workloads. AI readiness is now a key differentiator, influencing site selection, design specifications, and customer acquisition strategies across the market.

Barriers to Optimization

Energy efficiency and sustainability compliance represent major constraints on market expansion. Data centers are among the most energy-intensive infrastructure assets, and regulatory pressure to reduce carbon emissions is intensifying. Operators are required to invest heavily in renewable energy sourcing, energy-efficient cooling technologies, and power optimization systems.

These requirements increase upfront capital expenditure and operational complexity, particularly in regions with power supply constraints. Balancing rapid capacity expansion with sustainability mandates remains a critical challenge for market participants.

Detailed Market Segmentation

By hardware, the server segment holds a dominant 37.05% share of market revenue, driven by aggressive deployment of AI-ready and high-density compute infrastructure. The proliferation of generative AI applications has significantly increased demand for GPU-enabled servers and advanced processors.

By end users, the BFSI sector leads with a 32.80% share, reflecting the massive infrastructure requirements associated with digital payments, online banking, real-time transaction processing, and regulatory compliance. As India's digital financial ecosystem expands, BFSI-driven demand for secure and resilient data center capacity continues to rise.

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