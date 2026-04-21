'Saiyaara' Hitmaker Faheem Abdullah Speaks Up On Contrast Of Holding On, Still Slipping Away In New Track

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 21 (IANS) Playback singer Faheem Abdullah, who is known for 'Saiyaara' title track, has shared insights into his new song. The makers of the upcoming film 'Chand Mera Dil' released the song 'Aitbaar' from the film on Tuesday, and it blends heartfelt storytelling with a stirring musical arrangement.

Faheem spoke about the narrative contrast of the song as it touches upon the emotion of tightly holding onto something yet feeling it slipping away.

Talking about the song, Faheem Abdullah said,“'Aitbaar' comes from an extremely honest and vulnerable emotional space. The title track had a certain softness to it, but with Aitbaar, I had to go deeper into the emotion. It needed more intensity, more ache. It's that feeling when you're still holding on, but you can sense things slipping and I tried to bring that into every line I sang”.

'Aitbaar' is a heartbreak anthem that captures the fragile space where love still lingers, but trust begins to fade. The music video of the song features Ananya Panday and Lakshya, and brings to life the tenderness and turmoil of a relationship on the edge of change.

The track is composed by the acclaimed duo Sachin-Jigar, with lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya. The track blends heartfelt storytelling with a stirring musical arrangement, making it a standout emotional moment from the film's album.

Composers Sachin-Jigar shared,“With 'Aitbaar', we wanted to create something intense yet intimate where its music reflects that slow, quiet drift between two people. The melody is simple, minimal and we've let the feels stay take the centre. The composition holds that weight and Faheem's voice brings out that ache in a way that feels completely real”.

Director Vivek Soni said,“'Aitbaar' is one of the most emotionally significant moments in the film. It captures what often remains unsaid when a relationship begins to change. I wanted the song to feel intimate and real, where the silences speak as much as the words. The music and performances come together to create a space that feels deeply personal and honest”.

Presented by Dharma Productions, the film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Somen Mishra, and Marijke deSouza. Directed by Vivek Soni, the film is scheduled for a theatrical release on May 22, 2026.