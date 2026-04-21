Tej Pratap Yadav Urges Samrat Choudhary To Focus On Employment, Migration

MENAFN - IANS) Patna, April 21 (IANS) Janshakti Janta Dal founder Tej Pratap Yadav on Tuesday congratulated Samrat Choudhary on becoming the Chief Minister of Bihar and urged him to prioritise employment generation for the state's youth and curb migration.

Speaking to IANS, Yadav said,“Samrat Choudhary has become the Chief Minister, so congratulations. He should ensure employment opportunities for the youth at the ground level so that they can stay in Bihar and migration can be stopped.”

Commenting on the political situation in West Bengal, Yadav criticised the state government over the issue of infiltration.

Referring to Mamata Banerjee, he said,“This is what the BJP is saying -- infiltration has already happened. In West Bengal, infiltration is widespread from all sides. What is she doing? Mamata Banerjee is not doing anything.”

He also hinted at his party's political stance in the state, adding,“Our party is not contesting elections there, but we have extended support to a party, but do not disclose its name.”

Tej Pratap Yadav launched a sharp attack on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of being driven by a desire for power. Yadav said,“Rahul Gandhi himself is being consumed by the desire for power. Slowly, he is becoming greedy and wants to sit on Bihar's throne. He is a power-hungry person from another state.”

In a sarcastic remark, he added that Gandhi has a tendency to act carelessly, comparing it to riding a Bullet motorcycle without a helmet and indulging in activities like playing DJ music and making people dance.

“He just wants to dance everywhere; he should go and dance in Hollywood,” Yadav told IANS.

Reacting to the Women's Reservation Amendment Bill, Yadav emphasised the importance of women's participation and respect in society.“Women's participation is seen everywhere. Women should be respected everywhere; they are 'Adhi Shakti', a form of the mother. Everyone must take care of women,” he said.

Yadav also praised Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi, stating that she has the capability to lead the party.“Priyanka Gandhi can run the Congress party. Other leaders are not capable enough to run it,” he added.