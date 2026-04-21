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Statement By H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO Of Empower, On World Creativity And Innovation Day 2026
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) “World Creativity and Innovation Day underscores the importance of adopting creative ideas and advanced solutions as key drivers in building a more sustainable and efficient future capable of keeping pace with rapid transformations across various sectors. At Empower, creativity and innovation are regarded as a deeply embedded corporate approach and a fundamental pillar in developing the business, enhancing operational efficiency, and reinforcing global leadership in the sustainable district cooling sector. Based on this vision, we are committed to integrating smart and sustainable solutions across all projects and operations, contributing to increased energy efficiency, enhanced system reliability, improved resource utilisation, and reduced environmental impact. Innovation is not limited to the development of technologies alone, but also encompasses the advancement of work methods, greater operational flexibility, and the anticipation of challenges through more efficient and sustainable solutions that deliver long-term value,” said H.E. Ahmad Bin Shafar, CEO of Empower. “On this occasion, we reaffirm our commitment to fostering a corporate culture that values high-quality ideas, supports continuous improvement, and places innovation at the core of our sustainable growth strategy. Empower believes that true leadership begins with the ability to innovate and is reflected in the transformation of knowledge into tangible impact, supporting quality of life, enhancing the competitiveness of cities, and shaping a more prosperous and sustainable future,” added Bin Shafar.
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