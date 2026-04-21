Sooraj Barjatya's 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya' With Ayushmann & Sharvari Out Nov 27

Veteran filmmaker Sooraj R Barjatya has officially announced his next big-screen project, 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya', a family entertainer set to release in theatres on November 27 this year. Backed by Rajshri Productions in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, the film stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sharvari in lead roles. The announcement, shared with the caption "We Have An Announcement!!", confirmed the project's title, cast, and release date, positioning it as a major theatrical release post-Diwali.

The makers stated, "This November, Rajshri Productions (P) Ltd. in association with Mahaveer Jain Films, brings to the BIG screen a family entertainer directed by Sooraj R. Barjatya titled-- 'Yeh Prem Mol Liya'... In theatres 27th November 2026 - Save the date!" View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajshri (@rajshrifilms)

Barjatya's Return to Direction

The film marks Barjatya's return to direction after his critically acclaimed 'Uunchai,' for which he won the National Award for Best Director. Known for his signature family-centric storytelling, the director is set to revisit one of his most beloved cinematic elements, the character of Prem.

Ayushmann Khurrana to Portray 'Prem'

"With Yeh Prem Mol Liya, Rajshri's beloved character - Prem - makes a return to the big screen after 12 years," the makers noted. Khurrana will step into the iconic role for the first time, bringing his interpretation to a character long associated with the Rajshri banner.

Sharvari, cast opposite him, will also be seen sharing screen space with Khurrana for the first time.

Musical Reunion

The film also reunites Barjatya with composer Himesh Reshammiya after their previous collaboration on 'Prem Ratan Dhan Payo'. Music remains a crucial element in Barjatya's cinema, and the makers highlighted the significance of this collaboration, stating that expectations are high for another memorable soundtrack. (ANI)

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