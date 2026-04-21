Zelensky Signs Law On Industrial Visa-Free Regime With EU

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Ukrinform reports this, citing the relevant bill's card on the parliament's website.

The law is a step toward concluding the Agreement on Conformity Assessment and Acceptance of Industrial Products (the so-called industrial visa-free regime) and Ukraine's further integration into the EU internal market.

The document aims to harmonize Ukrainian legislation in the areas of technical regulation and accreditation with EU standards.

The implementation of the law aims to improve the safety of industrial products, strengthen confidence in national certification bodies, and create conditions for expanding access for Ukrainian goods to the EU market.

Implementation of the provisions will also promote the production of Ukrainian goods in accordance with European safety standards, improve product quality in the domestic market, and expand opportunities for Ukrainian manufacturers to enter the European Union market.

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The creation of new jobs is also expected, which will contribute to increased incomes for people, thanks to easier access for Ukrainian manufacturers to the EU market.

As previously reported, on April 7, the Verkhovna Rada adopted a European integration law aimed at harmonizing the accreditation of conformity assessment bodies and the technical regulation system with the provisions of European Union law (Bill No. 12221).