National Mental Health Helpline Marks Six Years Of Supporting Qatar's Population

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The National Mental Health Helpline (NMHH) at Hamad Medical Corporation, a primary point of access for mental health support in Qatar, is marking its sixth anniversary.

The Helpline answered 19,238 in 2025, highlighting the need for accessible mental health support across Qatar. The Helpline reports high levels of patient satisfaction, based on an anonymous user survey, with 90% of respondents being fully satisfied with the service they received.

The helpline is a fully confidential, rapid-response service that supports anyone needing professional mental health support, irrespective of age, gender, background or nationality.

Resumption of foreign airlines' operations to Qatar Ministry of Public Health authorises use of Qatari National ID, discontinues health card HMC wins first place across healthcare sector at 12th National Cyber Drill Ceremony Ashghal president inspects Qatar Academy - Sidra project in Education City

Read Also

Experienced mental health professionals including nurses, psychologists, psychiatrists and allied health professionals, are on hand to offer confidential, specialized support to all callers.

The Helpline Triage Team (HTT) of experienced mental health nurses has guided more than 12,700 callers to appropriate support, ranging from family support and individual psychological support to enquiries and appointments, while the psychology team has ensured rapid access to talking-therapy for nearly 1,400 new patients. 4,225 calls were answered by the rapid intervention team and those callers have been directed to have specialist psychiatric intervention and medication. 692 were answered by the pharmacy team. Additionally, 221 calls were handled across various service categories.

This rapid intervention service has been able to respond to early signs of relapse, review treatment plans and stabilise any potential crisis, preventing more than 400 patients from visiting Emergency Departments.

As part of its extended function, the Helpline has established a comprehensive triage and assessment service for people referred to Psychiatry and/or Psychology Clinics. This service ensures that patients who require help are directed to the most appropriate clinic in a timely manner.

The specialist woman's service has provided quick, confidential access and support to women who may find it difficult to access care. This service has provided rapid access to specialist mental health support and treatment.

Individuals can contact the Helpline by calling 16000 and then selecting option 4 for Mental Health. The service is available from 8am to 6pm Saturday to Thursday.

