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Crescent Enterprises Renews Partnership with Arabian Sights Film Festival – the Leading Arab Cinema Showcase in the United States
(MENAFN- Saharapr) Sharjah, United Arab Emirates – 20 April 2026 – Crescent Enterprises, the leading multinational diversified business headquartered in the UAE, has renewed its partnership with the Arabian Sights Film Festival as the festival returns to Washington, DC from 16 to 26 April for its 31st edition.
Founded in 1996, Arabian Sights is one of the longest-running showcases of Arab cinema in the United States. This year’s edition will be presented in conjunction with the 40th annual Washington, DC International Film Festival (Filmfest DC), under whose umbrella Arabian Sights is held. Over the past three decades, Arabian Sights has presented more than 300 films and built a strong reputation for bringing audiences into closer contact with the breadth, complexity, and humanity of Arab stories on screen.
Over the years, the festival has played an important role in raising awareness of Arab cinema, challenging stereotypes, and fostering meaningful cultural dialogue. By presenting both established and emerging filmmakers, Arabian Sights continues to offer audiences a deeper understanding of the Arab world through film.
Crescent Enterprises has supported the festival for 12 years as part of its wider corporate citizenship efforts to promote cultural understanding through the arts. The partnership reflects a clear belief: that film can challenge assumptions, bridge distance, and create a more honest understanding of people and places too often viewed through a political lens.
Shirin Ghareeb, Director of the Arabian Sights Film Festival, said:
“For more than 30 years, Arabian Sights has created space for Arab stories to reach audiences in the United States through cinema. We are grateful to Crescent Enterprises for its continued partnership and support of a festival that remains committed to cultural understanding, dialogue, and the power of storytelling.”
This year’s programme explores identity, immigration, resistance, and the political, economic, and social realities shaping the Arab world today. Featured films include 52 Blue, El Sett, Happy Birthday, Irkalla: Gilgamesh’s Dream, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, and A Sad and Beautiful World.
Ola Al Haj Hussin, Corporate Citizenship Manager at Crescent Enterprises, said:
“At Crescent Enterprises, we believe cultural understanding is built through sustained engagement with people, ideas, and lived experience. Arabian Sights has done this with consistency and integrity for decades, using cinema to bring forward stories that are nuanced, human, and necessary. We are pleased to continue supporting a festival that has become an important platform for Arab film and cross-cultural exchange in Washington, DC.”
Since partnering with Filmfest DC in 2015, Arabian Sights has expanded its visibility and reach, further strengthening its position as a respected annual cultural event in Washington, DC. Through its continued support of the festival, Crescent Enterprises reaffirms its commitment to initiatives that use art and storytelling to deepen connection across communities and cultures.
Founded in 1996, Arabian Sights is one of the longest-running showcases of Arab cinema in the United States. This year’s edition will be presented in conjunction with the 40th annual Washington, DC International Film Festival (Filmfest DC), under whose umbrella Arabian Sights is held. Over the past three decades, Arabian Sights has presented more than 300 films and built a strong reputation for bringing audiences into closer contact with the breadth, complexity, and humanity of Arab stories on screen.
Over the years, the festival has played an important role in raising awareness of Arab cinema, challenging stereotypes, and fostering meaningful cultural dialogue. By presenting both established and emerging filmmakers, Arabian Sights continues to offer audiences a deeper understanding of the Arab world through film.
Crescent Enterprises has supported the festival for 12 years as part of its wider corporate citizenship efforts to promote cultural understanding through the arts. The partnership reflects a clear belief: that film can challenge assumptions, bridge distance, and create a more honest understanding of people and places too often viewed through a political lens.
Shirin Ghareeb, Director of the Arabian Sights Film Festival, said:
“For more than 30 years, Arabian Sights has created space for Arab stories to reach audiences in the United States through cinema. We are grateful to Crescent Enterprises for its continued partnership and support of a festival that remains committed to cultural understanding, dialogue, and the power of storytelling.”
This year’s programme explores identity, immigration, resistance, and the political, economic, and social realities shaping the Arab world today. Featured films include 52 Blue, El Sett, Happy Birthday, Irkalla: Gilgamesh’s Dream, Once Upon a Time in Gaza, and A Sad and Beautiful World.
Ola Al Haj Hussin, Corporate Citizenship Manager at Crescent Enterprises, said:
“At Crescent Enterprises, we believe cultural understanding is built through sustained engagement with people, ideas, and lived experience. Arabian Sights has done this with consistency and integrity for decades, using cinema to bring forward stories that are nuanced, human, and necessary. We are pleased to continue supporting a festival that has become an important platform for Arab film and cross-cultural exchange in Washington, DC.”
Since partnering with Filmfest DC in 2015, Arabian Sights has expanded its visibility and reach, further strengthening its position as a respected annual cultural event in Washington, DC. Through its continued support of the festival, Crescent Enterprises reaffirms its commitment to initiatives that use art and storytelling to deepen connection across communities and cultures.
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