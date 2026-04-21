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Hungary’s Premier-Elect Magyar Sets Deadline for Officials to Step Down
(MENAFN) Peter Magyar has issued a deadline for senior state officials in Hungary to resign by May 31, stating they should leave office voluntarily or face removal following what he described as a strong electoral mandate.
In remarks posted on the platform X, Magyar said that several high-ranking figures aligned with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban should step down, referring to them as “Orban puppets” and linking the demand to the outcome of the April 12 elections, which he said reflected public support for “complete political transformation.”
He specified that the call applies to multiple top institutions, including the presidency, the head of the Curia (Hungary’s highest court), the National Office for the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, and the Prosecutor General.
Magyar warned that if officials do not voluntarily resign by the deadline, they would be removed based on what he described as a democratic mandate from voters. However, he did not explain the legal or procedural mechanism that would be used to enforce such removals.
He also previously indicated that he expects to be sworn in around May 9 or 10, depending on when the president schedules the first parliamentary session.
In remarks posted on the platform X, Magyar said that several high-ranking figures aligned with former Prime Minister Viktor Orban should step down, referring to them as “Orban puppets” and linking the demand to the outcome of the April 12 elections, which he said reflected public support for “complete political transformation.”
He specified that the call applies to multiple top institutions, including the presidency, the head of the Curia (Hungary’s highest court), the National Office for the Judiciary, the Constitutional Court, and the Prosecutor General.
Magyar warned that if officials do not voluntarily resign by the deadline, they would be removed based on what he described as a democratic mandate from voters. However, he did not explain the legal or procedural mechanism that would be used to enforce such removals.
He also previously indicated that he expects to be sworn in around May 9 or 10, depending on when the president schedules the first parliamentary session.
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