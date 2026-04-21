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Russia Claims Territorial Gains Across Several Ukrainian Regions in 2026
(MENAFN) Russia has announced that its military forces have taken control of 80 settlements and more than 1,700 square kilometers of territory in Ukraine so far this year, according to statements from its military leadership on Tuesday.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that Russian forces captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers of territory during March and April alone.
He also claimed that Russian forces have established full control over the eastern Luhansk region, a development that Moscow has previously asserted as part of its broader military objectives.
According to his briefing, Russian units are advancing in the Sloviansk–Kramatorsk–Kostiantynivka defensive area, with several settlements reportedly taken in recent months, including Dibrova in April.
Gerasimov further stated that Russian forces are continuing operations across multiple fronts, including efforts to establish what Moscow describes as a “security zone” in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, with additional settlements reportedly captured during March and April.
He also claimed ongoing heavy fighting in the Krasnyi Lyman area, stating that Russian forces now control roughly 70% of the city.
Additional claims included the capture of settlements in the Donetsk region, including Hryshyne and Pavlivka, as well as advances toward areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region where fighting is still underway.
In the south, Gerasimov said Russian troops are conducting offensive operations west of Huliaipole, with reported captures in the Zaporizhzhia region and continued movement toward additional strategic positions.
These claims come amid ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine, with battlefield reports from both sides frequently differing on control of contested areas.
Chief of the General Staff Valery Gerasimov said that Russian forces captured 34 settlements and approximately 700 square kilometers of territory during March and April alone.
He also claimed that Russian forces have established full control over the eastern Luhansk region, a development that Moscow has previously asserted as part of its broader military objectives.
According to his briefing, Russian units are advancing in the Sloviansk–Kramatorsk–Kostiantynivka defensive area, with several settlements reportedly taken in recent months, including Dibrova in April.
Gerasimov further stated that Russian forces are continuing operations across multiple fronts, including efforts to establish what Moscow describes as a “security zone” in the Sumy and Kharkiv regions, with additional settlements reportedly captured during March and April.
He also claimed ongoing heavy fighting in the Krasnyi Lyman area, stating that Russian forces now control roughly 70% of the city.
Additional claims included the capture of settlements in the Donetsk region, including Hryshyne and Pavlivka, as well as advances toward areas in the Dnipropetrovsk region where fighting is still underway.
In the south, Gerasimov said Russian troops are conducting offensive operations west of Huliaipole, with reported captures in the Zaporizhzhia region and continued movement toward additional strategic positions.
These claims come amid ongoing fighting between Russia and Ukraine, with battlefield reports from both sides frequently differing on control of contested areas.
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