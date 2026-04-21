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India, South Korea Seal Several MoUs in Different Fields
(MENAFN) India and South Korea have formalized a sweeping package of bilateral agreements, signing multiple Memoranda of Understanding spanning a wide range of strategic and economic sectors — a landmark step that signals deepening ties between the two Asian nations.
The agreements were executed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, whose three-day state visit to India drew to a close on Tuesday, culminating in what diplomats are likely to regard as one of the most substantive bilateral engagement rounds between the two countries in recent years.
The MoUs cast a broad net across critical areas of mutual interest, encompassing climate change and environmental cooperation, science and technology advancement, port development, and industrial collaboration. The pacts also extended into highly specialized domains, including technology and trade frameworks governing the steel supply chain — a sector of considerable strategic weight for both manufacturing-driven economies.
Further agreements targeted small and medium enterprises, a cornerstone of both nations' domestic economic engines, alongside maritime heritage preservation, cultural and creative industries, and sports — reflecting the comprehensive, people-centered character of the bilateral agenda that Prime Minister Modi and President Lee sought to advance during the summit.
The conclusion of President Lee's visit marks a pivotal moment in Seoul-New Delhi relations, with the signed MoUs expected to serve as operational blueprints for accelerated cooperation across governance, industry, and civil society in the months ahead.
The agreements were executed in the presence of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, whose three-day state visit to India drew to a close on Tuesday, culminating in what diplomats are likely to regard as one of the most substantive bilateral engagement rounds between the two countries in recent years.
The MoUs cast a broad net across critical areas of mutual interest, encompassing climate change and environmental cooperation, science and technology advancement, port development, and industrial collaboration. The pacts also extended into highly specialized domains, including technology and trade frameworks governing the steel supply chain — a sector of considerable strategic weight for both manufacturing-driven economies.
Further agreements targeted small and medium enterprises, a cornerstone of both nations' domestic economic engines, alongside maritime heritage preservation, cultural and creative industries, and sports — reflecting the comprehensive, people-centered character of the bilateral agenda that Prime Minister Modi and President Lee sought to advance during the summit.
The conclusion of President Lee's visit marks a pivotal moment in Seoul-New Delhi relations, with the signed MoUs expected to serve as operational blueprints for accelerated cooperation across governance, industry, and civil society in the months ahead.
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