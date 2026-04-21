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Mexico Demands US Clarification After Death of Embassy Staff in Drug Raid
(MENAFN) The Mexican government has requested information from the United States regarding the deaths of two US embassy officials who were killed shortly after an anti-narcotics operation, President Claudia Sheinbaum said on Monday.
According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the northern state of Chihuahua, where two US embassy personnel, the director of the State Investigations Agency (AEI), and another Mexican agent all died following an operation in the region.
Sheinbaum said the federal government was not informed in advance of the operation. “We were not aware of it. It was a decision by the government of Chihuahua,” she told a press conference.
She added that there was no known coordination between state authorities in Chihuahua and US embassy personnel. “We had no knowledge of any direct collaboration between the state of Chihuahua and personnel from the US Embassy in Mexico.”
The operation reportedly took place in a rural community known as El Pinal, located in the mountainous area of Chihuahua. State prosecutors said authorities targeted laboratories believed to be used for drug production.
After the operation, the vehicle carrying the US officials, the AEI director, and a Mexican agent reportedly left the road and fell into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of all four occupants.
“We are requesting all the information from the government of Chihuahua and also from the United States government, and reviewing whether there was any violation of national security law,” Sheinbaum said.
Cesar Jauregui Moreno, Chihuahua’s attorney general, denied that Mexican agents were directly involved in the raid, stating that they had been in the area for separate drone training activities in a nearby community.
According to reports, the incident occurred on Sunday afternoon in the northern state of Chihuahua, where two US embassy personnel, the director of the State Investigations Agency (AEI), and another Mexican agent all died following an operation in the region.
Sheinbaum said the federal government was not informed in advance of the operation. “We were not aware of it. It was a decision by the government of Chihuahua,” she told a press conference.
She added that there was no known coordination between state authorities in Chihuahua and US embassy personnel. “We had no knowledge of any direct collaboration between the state of Chihuahua and personnel from the US Embassy in Mexico.”
The operation reportedly took place in a rural community known as El Pinal, located in the mountainous area of Chihuahua. State prosecutors said authorities targeted laboratories believed to be used for drug production.
After the operation, the vehicle carrying the US officials, the AEI director, and a Mexican agent reportedly left the road and fell into a ravine, resulting in the deaths of all four occupants.
“We are requesting all the information from the government of Chihuahua and also from the United States government, and reviewing whether there was any violation of national security law,” Sheinbaum said.
Cesar Jauregui Moreno, Chihuahua’s attorney general, denied that Mexican agents were directly involved in the raid, stating that they had been in the area for separate drone training activities in a nearby community.
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