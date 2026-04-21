Pharmaceutical Quality Control Release Testing Services Market Report 2026: Total Revenue To Grow By Nearly $3 Billion Over 2026-2030

Dublin, April 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmaceutical Quality Control Release Testing Service Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive analysis, including market size, regional shares, competitor insights, market trends, and opportunities to thrive in the industry. It ensures a complete perspective on current and future industry scenarios.

The pharmaceutical quality control release testing service market is experiencing significant growth. Projected to expand from $7.55 billion in 2025 to $8.13 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 7.6%, the growth is attributed to stringent GMP regulations, an increase in global drug production, and the growth of contract testing labs. By 2030, the market is forecast to reach $11.01 billion at a CAGR of 7.9%, driven by complex biologic pipelines, frequent regulatory audits, and the need for faster batch releases.

Emerging trends include automated testing, digital laboratory systems, AI-assisted validation, and smart quality data platforms. Growing investment in biotechnology R&D is also fueling this expansion, particularly through the rising cell and gene therapy pipelines. These pipelines are directly increasing the demand for specialized QC testing services to comply with safety and efficacy standards before commercialization. For instance, the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy reported an increase in the global gene therapy pipeline to 2,117 programs in late 2024, up from 2,041.

Companies like Nelson Laboratories are enhancing their QC testing capabilities with innovations such as Rapid Sterility Testing, which reduces incubation times from fourteen to approximately six days, improving batch release efficiency. Similarly, Cormica's acquisition of Focus Laboratories aims to expand its pharmaceutical testing footprint, particularly in the U.S., by leveraging Focus Laboratories' expertise.

Major players in this market include Labcorp Holdings Inc., SGS S.A., Eurofins Scientific SE, Selvita S.A., WuXi AppTec Co. Ltd., and others. These companies are developing advanced solutions like microbiological-based quality control to ensure sterility, compliance, and timely batch releases.

Operational costs are rising due to tariffs on laboratory instruments and testing reagents, notably affecting analytical and stability testing segments reliant on imported equipment. However, tariffs are also promoting local sourcing and the growth of regional testing infrastructures.

The pharmaceutical testing service market includes revenues from various services such as analytical testing, stability testing, microbiological testing, impurity profiling, and batch release testing. The market value covers the revenue generated from goods and services traded between entities or sold to end consumers, reflecting consumption values across different geographies.

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Markets Covered:



Product Type: Dissolution, Anti-Corrosion, ICH Stability Storage & Testing.

Service Type: Analytical, Microbiological, Stability, Sterility Testing Services.

Technology: Gas Chromatography, Mass Spectrometry, Spectroscopy. End Users: Pharmaceutical Manufacturers, Biotechnology Companies, CDMOs, CMOs, Research Institutions.

Subsegments:



Dissolution Testing: Immediate, Extended, Delayed, Sink Condition Evaluation.

Anti-Corrosion Testing: Packaging, Compatibility, Environmental Stress, Coating Evaluation.

ICH Stability Storage & Testing: Long Term, Accelerated, Intermediate, Photostability Testing. Other Product Types: Impurity, Solvent, Elemental Impurity Analysis, Container Integrity Testing.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA, Canada, Italy, Spain

Regions: Asia-Pacific, South East Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historical and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes