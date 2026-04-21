403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Fire Erupts at Oil Well Site in Texas, Triggering Evacuations
(MENAFN) A fire erupted Tuesday at an oil well site near the town of Etoile in the US state of Texas, prompting an emergency response and precautionary evacuations, according to local authorities.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies and multiple emergency teams were dispatched to the scene in the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile, after receiving alerts about the blaze.
Officials confirmed that all workers at the site were safely evacuated and accounted for. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said: “Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation.”
As a precaution, authorities also began evacuating residents living along Cr. 561, noting that additional safety measures may be implemented depending on how the situation develops.
Emergency crews remain on-site assessing the fire and working to prevent further risk to nearby communities.
The Nacogdoches County Sheriff’s Office reported that deputies and multiple emergency teams were dispatched to the scene in the 15000 block of FM 226, just north of Etoile, after receiving alerts about the blaze.
Officials confirmed that all workers at the site were safely evacuated and accounted for. In a statement, the sheriff’s office said: “Early reports indicate that all workers at the site are accounted for and have been evacuated. First responders are still arriving on the scene to evaluate the totality of the situation.”
As a precaution, authorities also began evacuating residents living along Cr. 561, noting that additional safety measures may be implemented depending on how the situation develops.
Emergency crews remain on-site assessing the fire and working to prevent further risk to nearby communities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment