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Kazakhstan Selects Potential Site For Second Nuclear Power Plant

Kazakhstan Selects Potential Site For Second Nuclear Power Plant


2026-04-21 05:05:26
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) ASTANA, Kazakhstan, April 21. Kazakhstan is considering building its second nuclear power plant near Lake Balkhash, Chairman of the Atomic Energy Agency Almasadam Satkaliyev told journalists at the Akorda presidential residence, Trend reports.

According to Satkaliyev, three potential sites are currently under review. The future facility is expected to be named the Moyinkum Nuclear Power Plant.

He noted that the project is planned to include two power units with a capacity of 1,200 MW each. Negotiations are ongoing with international partners to determine a potential vendor, with a Chinese company being considered as a priority partner for the construction of the second plant.

Meanwhile, Kazakhstan's first nuclear power plant, named the Balkhash Nuclear Power Plant, is planned to be built near the village of Ulken in the Almaty region in cooperation with Russia's Rosatom.

The development of nuclear energy in Kazakhstan follows the nationwide referendum held in October 2024, in which 71.12% of voters supported the construction of nuclear power facilities, with a turnout of 63.66%. In November 2025, the name of the country's first nuclear plant was officially approved following a national vote.

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Trend News Agency

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