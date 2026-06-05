Army, Gauhati University Explore Stronger Collaboration For Youth Development And Strategic Awareness

MENAFN - IANS) Guwahati, June 5 (IANS) The Indian Army's Gajraj Corps and Gauhati University have initiated discussions to strengthen collaboration between the military and academia with a focus on enhancing strategic awareness, fostering leadership among youth and promoting greater understanding of the Northeast's socio-cultural landscape, officials said on Friday.

According to officials, the interaction took place on June 4 when the General Officer Commanding (GOC) of Gajraj Corps, accompanied by a team of senior officers, met Gauhati University Vice Chancellor Prof. Nani Gopal Mahanta and distinguished faculty members from various disciplines. The meeting was attended by several eminent academicians, including Prof. Akhil Ranjan Datta, Prof. Chandama Samah, Prof. Poully Vauquline, Dr Vikash Tripathi and Dr Sameer Sarkar.

During the discussions, both sides explored ways to deepen engagement between the Army and educational institutions to help students gain a better understanding of the region's diverse social and cultural dynamics while developing strategic thinking and awareness of national security issues.

A key focus of the interaction was encouraging young people, particularly women, to consider career opportunities in the Armed Forces.

The participants discussed initiatives aimed at inspiring students to contribute to nation-building through military service and other forms of public engagement.

The Army and university representatives also deliberated on strengthening Army-Academia-Community partnerships through experiential learning programmes.

Proposed initiatives include educational visits to frontier and border areas as well as interactions with Army personnel deployed in challenging operational environments.

Officials said such programmes would provide students with firsthand exposure to issues related to national security, border management and the unique socio-cultural realities of the Northeastern region.

The interaction also underscored the importance of creating platforms that enable academic institutions and the Armed Forces to work together in shaping informed and responsible citizens.

Reaffirming their shared commitment to the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047, both the Army and Gauhati University stressed the need to empower young people with knowledge, leadership skills and a broader national perspective.

The initiative, officials said, is aimed at nurturing future leaders and encouraging greater youth participation in national development under the guiding principle of "Nation First".