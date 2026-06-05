Hyderabad Police Launch Crackdown On Vehicle Number Plate Tampering

MENAFN - IANS) Hyderabad, June 5 (IANS) In a crackdown on tampering with vehicle number plates, Hyderabad police have seized 2,149 vehicles for violating rules.

The seized vehicles include 2,046 two-wheelers, 52 four-wheelers, and 51 autorickshaws.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner V. C. Sajjanar said on Friday that to safeguard peace and security in the city, police conducted intensive vehicle checks under 'Operation Kavach' on Thursday night.

He personally visited the field in areas such as Jubilee Hills–Venkatagiri, Madhura Nagar–Krishna Kant Park, Borabanda–Peeli Dargah, Sanath Nagar, Ameerpet–Satyam Theatre, and others to oversee the inspections.

As part of this special drive, the police inspected a total of 12,098 vehicles. These included 8,802 two-wheelers, 1,693 four-wheelers, and 1,623 autorickshaws.

Police identified 1,406 vehicles with improperly fitted number plates, 1,132 without original number plates, and 69 with fake number plates. A total of 2,149 vehicles that violated regulations have been seized.

Sajjanar said number plate tampering or the absence of original plates would not be treated merely as routine traffic violations. He stressed that such acts pose a grave threat to societal security and put innocent people in jeopardy. Therefore, cases of cheating and forgery would be registered against violators.

He added that inspections would continue in the coming days across all types of vehicles. Vehicle owners should always carry proper documents, and the public was urged to cooperate with the police in safeguarding the city's peace and security.

Police noted that number plate tampering not only provides criminals with an easy escape route but also poses a serious challenge to law and order by implicating innocent citizens in erroneous e-challans and legal cases.

To curb this menace, law and order personnel were deployed at key locations within each police station's jurisdiction to conduct inspections.

Observing the inspection process on the ground, the Commissioner personally stopped several vehicles and closely examined their number plates. He spoke directly to motorists whose vehicles lacked proper number plates and inquired about the reasons for non-compliance.

He explained the importance of maintaining number plates in accordance with regulations and instructed staff to take legal action against motorists who were wilfully violating the rules.