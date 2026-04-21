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Israeli Official Says West Bank Annexation Is Being Carried Out on Ground
(MENAFN) Israel’s leadership is moving forward with measures that effectively amount to annexation in the occupied West Bank, according to statements made Monday by the country’s energy minister, amid continued international criticism.
The minister, who is part of Israel’s Security Cabinet, indicated that current actions on the ground reflect what he described as “applying sovereignty in practice,” a phrase often used by Israeli officials when referring to annexation policies.
In remarks shared via the US-based social media platform X, he noted that an understanding had been reached with a regional council leader in Samaria to link several newly established settlements—such as Homesh, Sa-Nur, Rehavam and Ebal—to essential infrastructure, including electricity and water services.
For many years, the Palestinian Authority has urged global actors to intervene and stop the expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied areas, though these appeals have largely failed to produce concrete results.
At present, roughly 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in numerous settlements spread throughout the West Bank, with about 250,000 located in East Jerusalem. Palestinians in these areas frequently report incidents of violence and pressure aimed at pushing them from their homes.
Since the current government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, came to power in late 2022, settlement construction and related activities have intensified across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem—territory widely regarded by the United Nations as occupied Palestinian land.
The minister, who is part of Israel’s Security Cabinet, indicated that current actions on the ground reflect what he described as “applying sovereignty in practice,” a phrase often used by Israeli officials when referring to annexation policies.
In remarks shared via the US-based social media platform X, he noted that an understanding had been reached with a regional council leader in Samaria to link several newly established settlements—such as Homesh, Sa-Nur, Rehavam and Ebal—to essential infrastructure, including electricity and water services.
For many years, the Palestinian Authority has urged global actors to intervene and stop the expansion of Israeli settlements in occupied areas, though these appeals have largely failed to produce concrete results.
At present, roughly 750,000 Israeli settlers reside in numerous settlements spread throughout the West Bank, with about 250,000 located in East Jerusalem. Palestinians in these areas frequently report incidents of violence and pressure aimed at pushing them from their homes.
Since the current government, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, came to power in late 2022, settlement construction and related activities have intensified across the West Bank, including East Jerusalem—territory widely regarded by the United Nations as occupied Palestinian land.
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