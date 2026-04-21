Mixed US-Iran Signals On Hormuz Reflect Volatility Of West Asia Conflict Singapore DPM

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

By Anas Abu Hassan

SINGAPORE, April 21 (Bernama) – The ongoing uncertainties and mixed messages by the United States and Iran over the status of the Straits of Hormuz passage signal the continued volatility of the West Asia conflict, said Singapore Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong.

He noted that the disruption in the narrow waterway has quickly cascaded across the global economy through rising energy prices, transport costs and supply chains.

“This is not just a regional disruption, it is a systemic shock, a reminder that instability at a single maritime chokepoint can transmit quickly across the global economy within days with its knock-on effects lasting for months or even longer.

“The events in the Straits of Hormuz are a stark reminder of how much the global economy depends on a few critical chokepoints, and the role of international frameworks and norms in sustaining the international rules-based maritime system,” he said during a lecture session at the opening of Singapore Maritime Week (SMW) 2026 on Tuesday.

Also present at the opening ceremony was Malaysian Transport Minister Anthony Loke.

Gan, who is also Trade and Industry Minister, noted that Singapore's maritime ecosystem is built on foundations of confidence, in which ports operate reliably, rules applied consistently; and contracts are honoured.

He said the republic remains committed to upholding the principle of the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), a legal framework that underpinned navigational rights and freedom including the right of transit passage for maritime trade.

“Singapore also strongly supported the declaration adopted by the International Maritime Organisation Council last month, which reiterated that the navigational rights and freedoms of commercial vessels must be respected, and called for the protection, safety and welfare of seafarers,” he added.

Meanwhile, Acting Transport Minister Jeffrey Siow in his opening speech, announced that Singapore is investing more than S$100 million (S$1=RM3.10) under its newly launched roadmap for Maritime and Technology Research.

He said the fund is set for research and development initiatives of the maritime industry over the next five years, which include areas such as autonomous port operations, alternative fuels, and smart ships.

- NNN-BERNAMA