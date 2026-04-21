Man City Vs Arsenal Title Race Goes Insane! Goal Difference Could Decide Champion Football

Manchester City and Arsenal are locked in a historic Premier League title race that could be decided by goal difference. With both teams chasing perfection, every goal now matters. Managers Pep Guardiola and Mikel Arteta admit the margins are razor-thin. 0:00 Goal Difference Decider? Title Race on Edge 1:56 City vs Arsenal: One Goal Could Change Everything 3:07 Premier League Drama Hits Peak – No Room for Error

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