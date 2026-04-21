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Aspire Zone Foundation Honored at the National Cyber Drill 2025
(MENAFN- Aspire Zone Foundation) 20 April 2026 – Doha, Qatar:
A recognition ceremony was held this morning to honor participating entities in the National Cyber Drill 2025, organized by the National Cyber Security Agency under the theme “Cross-Border Attacks.”
The event witnessed the honoring of Aspire Zone Foundation alongside a distinguished group of leading institutions and participating entities, in the presence of representatives from ministries and recognized organizations, in appreciation of their outstanding efforts and prominent role in strengthening Qatar’s cybersecurity ecosystem.
Aspire Zone Foundation was recognized for its distinguished efforts in enhancing the security of digital assets and its commitment to implementing the highest cybersecurity standards and best practices, contributing to improved digital readiness and the protection of systems and information infrastructure.
This recognition reflects the Foundation’s continued commitment to excellence and leadership in the field of cybersecurity, as well as its active role in supporting national efforts aimed at strengthening digital protection frameworks and keeping pace with global best practices in this field.
It also highlights Aspire Zone Foundation’s dedication to fostering a strong cybersecurity culture and enhancing institutional readiness to address rapidly evolving digital challenges, in line with Qatar’s vision of building a secure and sustainable digital environment.
A recognition ceremony was held this morning to honor participating entities in the National Cyber Drill 2025, organized by the National Cyber Security Agency under the theme “Cross-Border Attacks.”
The event witnessed the honoring of Aspire Zone Foundation alongside a distinguished group of leading institutions and participating entities, in the presence of representatives from ministries and recognized organizations, in appreciation of their outstanding efforts and prominent role in strengthening Qatar’s cybersecurity ecosystem.
Aspire Zone Foundation was recognized for its distinguished efforts in enhancing the security of digital assets and its commitment to implementing the highest cybersecurity standards and best practices, contributing to improved digital readiness and the protection of systems and information infrastructure.
This recognition reflects the Foundation’s continued commitment to excellence and leadership in the field of cybersecurity, as well as its active role in supporting national efforts aimed at strengthening digital protection frameworks and keeping pace with global best practices in this field.
It also highlights Aspire Zone Foundation’s dedication to fostering a strong cybersecurity culture and enhancing institutional readiness to address rapidly evolving digital challenges, in line with Qatar’s vision of building a secure and sustainable digital environment.
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