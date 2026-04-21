Prosafe SE: Operational Update March 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) 21 April 2026 - Fleet utilisation for March 2026 was 42% and 79% in first quarter.

In Brazil, Safe Eurus continued to operate at full capacity in March, delivering near 100 % commercial uptime.

Early in March, Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos both commenced scheduled special periodic surveys (SPS), upgrade and maintenance work. Safe Zephyrus resumed operations for Petrobras on 13 April, and Safe Notos is anticipated to resume operations in the coming days. Total cost for both projects is expected to be within ranges previously communicated.

Safe Boreas continued to receive full day rate during March 2026. Gangway operations and the 15-month firm contract period commenced on 3 April 2026.

Safe Caledonia is in lay-up at Scapa Flow, UK. The vessel has a Letter of Intent (LoI) from Ithaca Energy for six months firm and three months of options from the second quarter of 2027. A final contract award is expected in second quarter 2026.

“I am very pleased with the safe and efficient execution of the Safe Zephyrus and Safe Notos SPSs and maintenance projects. This is the culmination of months of detailed planning, dedication and strong execution by the Prosafe project team, crew and all parties involved. It is also great to see the Safe Boreas gangway connected and fully operational in Australia, achieving another key milestone.

The accommodation market continues to develop positively with recent awards and continued tendering activity. We remain focussed on securing follow-on work for our vessels post their current contracts in 2027,” said Reese McNeel, CEO of Prosafe.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to

For further information, please contact:

Reese McNeel, CEO

Phone: +47 415 08 186



This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act