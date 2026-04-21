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Visa Opens the Door to AI-Driven Shopping for Businesses Worldwide
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) Amman, Jordan – April 20, 2026 – Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) unveiled Intelligent Commerce Connect, a new solution that makes it easier for businesses to connect to and participate in AI-powered commerce. Intelligent Commerce Connect acts as a network, protocol, and token vault-agnostic ‘on ramp’ to agentic commerce for agent builders, merchants, and enablers.
As consumers increasingly rely on AI agents to make purchases, businesses – whether they are building agents, selling to them, or processing transactions – need a simple way to get started. Intelligent Commerce Connect, part of the Visa Intelligent Commerce portfolio, meets that need.
Through a single integration via the Visa Acceptance Platform, Intelligent Commerce Connect enables secure payment initiation, tokenization, spend controls, and authentication. This solution allows agents to pay with both Visa and non-Visa cards*, providing more choice in how agents can pay and making it easier for the entire ecosystem to adopt agentic payments experiences.
“From small businesses to the world’s biggest retailers, Visa powers how people pay every day, millions of times over,” said Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager for Visa in North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP). “Intelligent Commerce Connect brings that same, trusted payment acceptance infrastructure into the emerging world of AI-driven commerce, so businesses can let AI agents buy on behalf of consumers, securely and at scale.”
Key benefits of Intelligent Commerce Connect:
•Works with major network token providers: Agent platforms can plug into existing credential infrastructure and avoid being locked into a single vendor.
•Seamless acceptance of agent‑initiated payments: Enables merchants to accept payments initiated via major agent protocols including: Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP).
•Makes merchant catalogs discoverable on AI platforms: Helps merchants make their product inventories and product details (e.g., descriptions, specifications, prices, etc.) accessible so consumers can discover, select, and check out within the AI platform experience.
•Supports enablers processing agentic transactions on merchants’ behalf: Visa Acceptance Platform can handle orchestration and PCI compliance for enablers supporting merchant transactions.
•One integration via Visa Acceptance Platform: Available through a single trusted integration on the Visa Acceptance Platform, a modular suite of payments tools that power millions of places where consumers pay – like online or in-app checkouts and marketplaces.
As consumers increasingly rely on AI agents to make purchases, businesses – whether they are building agents, selling to them, or processing transactions – need a simple way to get started. Intelligent Commerce Connect, part of the Visa Intelligent Commerce portfolio, meets that need.
Through a single integration via the Visa Acceptance Platform, Intelligent Commerce Connect enables secure payment initiation, tokenization, spend controls, and authentication. This solution allows agents to pay with both Visa and non-Visa cards*, providing more choice in how agents can pay and making it easier for the entire ecosystem to adopt agentic payments experiences.
“From small businesses to the world’s biggest retailers, Visa powers how people pay every day, millions of times over,” said Leila Serhan, Senior Vice President & Group Country Manager for Visa in North Africa, Levant and Pakistan (NALP). “Intelligent Commerce Connect brings that same, trusted payment acceptance infrastructure into the emerging world of AI-driven commerce, so businesses can let AI agents buy on behalf of consumers, securely and at scale.”
Key benefits of Intelligent Commerce Connect:
•Works with major network token providers: Agent platforms can plug into existing credential infrastructure and avoid being locked into a single vendor.
•Seamless acceptance of agent‑initiated payments: Enables merchants to accept payments initiated via major agent protocols including: Trusted Agent Protocol, Machine Payments Protocol (MPP), Agentic Commerce Protocol (ACP), and Universal Commerce Protocol (UCP).
•Makes merchant catalogs discoverable on AI platforms: Helps merchants make their product inventories and product details (e.g., descriptions, specifications, prices, etc.) accessible so consumers can discover, select, and check out within the AI platform experience.
•Supports enablers processing agentic transactions on merchants’ behalf: Visa Acceptance Platform can handle orchestration and PCI compliance for enablers supporting merchant transactions.
•One integration via Visa Acceptance Platform: Available through a single trusted integration on the Visa Acceptance Platform, a modular suite of payments tools that power millions of places where consumers pay – like online or in-app checkouts and marketplaces.
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