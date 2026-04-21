FIA Member Clubs Unite In Montenegro To Advance Mobility And Motor Sport In Middle East, Europe And Africa

Dubai, UAE, 20April 2026: Motorsport leaders from across Middle East will join counterparts from Europe and Africa for three days of collaboration, innovation and knowledge sharing at the FIA Region I Spring Meeting getting under way in Budva, Montenegro tomorrow.

With FIA President, H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem in attendance, representatives from 102 Member Clubs will discuss priorities to advance safe and sustainable mobility for road users and motor sport for fans at the three-day congress, hosted by the Auto-Moto Association of Montenegro (AMSCG).

The FIA Region I Spring Meeting will also host commissions and working groups from across the network, with the International Historic Commission and Founding Members' Club protecting and promoting motoring heritage, the FIA Eurocouncil supporting the future of mobility in Europe, and Clubs continuing to implement the Safe Mobility 4 All and 4 Life programme across the Region.

National Sporting Authorities will also be meeting in Montenegro to continue developing and improving motor sport for fans as well as advocating for enhanced driver safety on the track.

To celebrate the Member Clubs showcasing their commitment to improving mobility services in their countries and across Region I, the three FIA Innovation Challenge 2026 Regional Champions will also be announced during the week.

FIA President, H.E. Mohammed Ben Sulayem said“I am delighted to be joining our Members and partners in Budva for this important regional gathering, and I look forward to engaging with colleagues from across Europe, Africa, and the Middle East on the key challenges and opportunities shaping mobility and motorsport today.

“Montenegro provides a fitting backdrop for these discussions, as we consider how to strengthen transport systems, improve road safety, and support sustainable solutions that deliver safer, more sustainable, and more affordable mobility for all road users.

“This meeting is an important opportunity to deepen collaboration, share expertise across mobility and motorsport, and advance our shared priorities.”

In Montenegro, mobility is undergoing steady development, with continued investment in road infrastructure, including the opening of the Bar–Boljare motorway in 2022, helping to strengthen connectivity and support economic growth.

Recent road safety reforms and the Sustainable Transport Action Plan are driving progress towards safer, more sustainable mobility.

In motorsport, the country's vibrant grassroots scene is led by rally and hill climb events, with competitions such as the Montenegro Trophy attracting growing regional participation and highlighting the potential for further development.

National Sporting Authorities (ASNs) – govern and develop motorsport at a national level, are responsible for sporting events, issuing licenses, and engagement across regulations Mobility Clubs – provide mobility services and represent the interest of road users, with a focus on road safety, travel and tourism, consumer rights, and sustainable mobility

The FIA Member Club structure forms the backbone of the federation's governance and operations, with each full Member Club holding voting rights across the FIA's elections and regulatory decisions. Clubs are grouped into two primary categories, with some serving in both roles:

Within the FIA there are four Mobility Regions and six sport zones. The global FIA Membership is comprised of 245 clubs across 149 countries, connecting over 80 million members.

The Fédération Internationale de l'Automobile (FIA) is the governing body for world motor sport and the federation for mobility organisations globally. It is a non-profit organisation committed to driving innovation and championing safety, sustainability and equality across motor sport and mobility.

Founded in 1904, with offices in Paris, London and Geneva, the FIA brings together 245 Member Organisations across five continents, representing millions of road users, motor sport professionals and volunteers. It develops and enforces regulations for motor sport, including six FIA World Championships, to ensure worldwide competitions are safe and fair for all.