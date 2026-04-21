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Trump Says New Iran Deal Will Overshadow JCPOA
(MENAFN) US President Donald Trump declared Monday that any nuclear agreement reached with Tehran under his watch would far surpass the landmark 2015 accord, as diplomatic efforts teetered ahead of a potential second round of high-stakes talks in Pakistan.
"The deal that we are making with Iran will be far better than the JCPOA," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, dismissing the original pact as one of the "worst" agreements ever struck in the context of US national security.
The US president charged that the JCPOA had effectively placed Tehran on a guaranteed path to nuclear armament — a trajectory he vowed his administration would never permit. He further claimed that his 2018 withdrawal from the accord had directly averted the threat of nuclear strikes against Middle Eastern nations, Israel, and US military installations across the region.
He asserted that a successful "Trump" deal would ensure "peace, security, and safety" for the Middle East, Europe, America, and "everywhere else."
The remarks landed as diplomatic momentum appeared increasingly fragile. Trump announced Sunday that US envoys would travel to Islamabad for a fresh round of negotiations — yet Tehran has not officially confirmed its attendance and has conditioned progress on the lifting of the ongoing naval blockade.
The backdrop to these developments is a landmark diplomatic moment: Pakistan hosted the first direct high-level US-Iran engagement in Islamabad on April 11–12, marking the first known formal contact between the two adversaries since the severing of diplomatic relations in 1979. Those talks, however, concluded without a breakthrough.
"The deal that we are making with Iran will be far better than the JCPOA," Trump wrote on his social media platform Truth Social, dismissing the original pact as one of the "worst" agreements ever struck in the context of US national security.
The US president charged that the JCPOA had effectively placed Tehran on a guaranteed path to nuclear armament — a trajectory he vowed his administration would never permit. He further claimed that his 2018 withdrawal from the accord had directly averted the threat of nuclear strikes against Middle Eastern nations, Israel, and US military installations across the region.
He asserted that a successful "Trump" deal would ensure "peace, security, and safety" for the Middle East, Europe, America, and "everywhere else."
The remarks landed as diplomatic momentum appeared increasingly fragile. Trump announced Sunday that US envoys would travel to Islamabad for a fresh round of negotiations — yet Tehran has not officially confirmed its attendance and has conditioned progress on the lifting of the ongoing naval blockade.
The backdrop to these developments is a landmark diplomatic moment: Pakistan hosted the first direct high-level US-Iran engagement in Islamabad on April 11–12, marking the first known formal contact between the two adversaries since the severing of diplomatic relations in 1979. Those talks, however, concluded without a breakthrough.
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