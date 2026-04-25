Moi Issues Circular Regulating Use Of Maritime Vessels Near Al-Safliya Island
Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Interior (MoI) has issued a circular regulating the use of maritime vessels in the waters surrounding Al-Safliya Island, as part of efforts to enhance safety and protect the marine environment.
The Ministry said the plan introduces designated zones to organize vessel movement and ensure smooth maritime traffic flow.
According to the circular, the northern zone is reserved for jet skis and jet boats, while the southern zone is designated for yachts, boats and traditional dhows, where temporary anchoring is permitted.
The Ministry added that clear entry and exit routes have been established to facilitate safe navigation in the area.
The circular came into effect on April 19, 2026.
MoI urged visitors to adhere to the new regulations, noting that compliance will help ensure safety and avoid legal accountability.
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