Bumrah Bowling The First Over Was Masterstroke: Mcclenaghan

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, April 21 (IANS) After Mumbai Indians (MI) snapped their four-match losing streak in emphatic fashion after thrashing the Gujarat Titans (GT) by a massive 99-run margin, former cricketer Mitchell McClenaghan hailed skipper Hardik Pandya move to deploy pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah in the first over to expose GT's fragile middle order, calling it a masterstroke.

In this season so far, Deepak Chahar has opened the bowling on three occasions, while Bumrah has bowled the second over – and the fifth and fourth on the other occasions.

After Tilak Varma's breathtaking 101 off 45 balls propelled MI to a commanding 199/5, Bumrah set the tone instantly in the defense, claiming a first-ball wicket, his first scalp of the 2026 season, to jolt the hosts' top order.

"Jasprit Bumrah bowling the first over of the run chase was a masterstroke. That is exactly what we have been asking for in many games now. With no other bowler in MI's lineup able to penetrate with the new ball, they needed Bumrah to be used as an attacking weapon. They used him in the first three overs to try and break the opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan, and Bumrah delivered. GT rely heavily on their opening pair for runs," McClenaghan said on JioStar.

Later, Ashwani Kumar rattled through the middle and lower order to finish with exceptional figures of 4-24 as GT were bundles out for 100.

"Once that partnership is broken, they struggle because their middle order is not strong. Deploying Bumrah in the first over to get one opener out and expose GT's fragile middle-order is a sign of excellent captaincy by Hardik Pandya.

"While it was pleasing to see Bumrah take the new ball, they may not use him in the first six overs every time because other teams have strong middle orders, and Bumrah will be needed to penetrate there. But against GT, that strategy worked perfectly," he added.