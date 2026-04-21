Punjabi Singer Ninja Attends Bhasma Aarti At Ujjain's Mahakal Temple

Punjabi singer-actor Amit Bhalla, popularly known as 'Ninja', visited the revered Shri Mahakaleshwar Temple in Ujjain on Tuesday, where he participated in the sacred Bhasma Aarti, one of the most significant rituals dedicated to Lord Shiva. The artist, who has garnered a strong following for his music and acting work, was seen immersed in devotion during the early morning ceremony.

The Bhasma Aarti is performed during the auspicious Brahma Muhurta, between 3:30 am and 5:30 am, drawing large gatherings of devotees seeking spiritual solace and blessings.

'An Indescribable and Extraordinary Experience': Ninja

Speaking about his experience, Ninja described the moment as deeply spiritual and beyond words. "This experience was indescribable and extraordinary... I wish for continuous guidance and blessings for everyone, especially those who work hard..." he said.

Reflecting further on the visit, he added, "I can't even tell you today what divine visions I experienced. It was truly blissful. I feel that only those whom Baba calls are able to come here and have his darshan. I wish for continuous guidance and blessings for everyone, especially those who work hard."

The Sacred Bhasma Aarti Ritual

The Bhasma Aarti holds immense religious importance at the temple, which is one of the twelve Jyotirlingas and among the holiest shrines in Hinduism. The ritual begins with the opening of the temple doors in the early hours, followed by a ceremonial bath of the deity using Panchamrit, a sacred mixture of milk, curd, ghee, sugar, and honey. The deity is then adorned with hemp and sandalwood paste before the offering of sacred ashes and the performance of dhoop-deep Aarti.

The ceremony unfolds with rhythmic drum beats and the resonating sound of conch shells, creating an immersive and spiritual atmosphere within the temple premises. Participation in the ritual is widely believed to be highly auspicious, with devotees holding faith that it fulfils their wishes.

Located in Madhya Pradesh, the Mahakaleshwar Temple attracts lakhs of devotees annually, including several prominent personalities from across the country and abroad. (ANI)

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