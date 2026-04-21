Injury Toll In Sumy Rises To 15 Following Nighttime Drone Attack

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, this was reported on Telegram by Head of the Sumy Regional Military Administration Oleh Hryhorov.

According to him, 15 residents of Sumy were injured during the nighttime attack by enemy UAVs. Among the wounded are three children: girls aged 13, 15, and 17. They have been hospitalized and are receiving necessary medical care.

Most of the injured are elderly people. All victims are receiving appropriate medical assistance.

Russian strikes hitpetrovsk region overnight, four injured

As previously reported, earlier the Sumy regional police stated that six people had been injured in the Russian attack on the city overnight on April 21.

Photo: National Police of Ukraine